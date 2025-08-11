Anzeige
Nasdaq, Inc.: Nasdaq Announces End-of-Month Open Short Interest Positions in Nasdaq Stocks as of Settlement Date July 31, 2025

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the end of the settlement date of July 31, 2025, short interest in 3,285 Nasdaq Global MarketSM securities totaled 13,683,072,188 shares compared with 13,792,841,090 shares in 3,260 Global Market issues reported for the prior settlement date of July 15, 2025. The mid-July short interest represents 2.15 days compared with 2.37 days for the prior reporting period.

Short interest in 1,658 securities on The Nasdaq Capital MarketSM totaled 2,910,549,464 shares at the end of the settlement date of July 31, 2025, compared with 2,853,251,720 shares in 1,647 securities for the previous reporting period. This represents a 1.00 day average daily volume; the previous reporting period's figure was 1.00.

In summary, short interest in all 4,943 Nasdaq® securities totaled 16,593,621,652 shares at the July 31, 2025 settlement date, compared with 4,907 issues and 16,646,092,810 shares at the end of the previous reporting period. This is 1.56 days average daily volume, compared with an average of 1.84 days for the prior reporting period.

The open short interest positions reported for each Nasdaq security reflect the total number of shares sold short by all broker/dealers regardless of their exchange affiliations. A short sale is generally understood to mean the sale of a security that the seller does not own or any sale that is consummated by the delivery of a security borrowed by or for the account of the seller.

For more information on Nasdaq Short interest positions, including publication dates, visit
http://www.nasdaq.com/quotes/short-interest.aspx
or http://www.nasdaqtrader.com/asp/short_interest.asp.

Nasdaq Short Interest Days

About Nasdaq:
Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global technology company serving corporate clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial system. We aspire to deliver world-leading platforms that improve the liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and client-centric services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions, and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on X @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.

Media Contact:
Maximilian Leitenberger
Maximilian.leitenberger@nasdaq.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0d4d1494-91c2-4437-bfb2-a015bf317d85

NDAQO


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
