

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's consumer price inflation increased somewhat in May after easing to a 5-month low in April, the Hungarian Central Statistical Office said on Wednesday.



Consumer prices rose 4.4 percent year-on-year in May, following a 4.2 percent increase in April. The expected inflation rate was 4.3 percent.



Moreover, the inflation rate continued to remain well above the central bank's target of 3.0 percent.



Meanwhile, core inflation also moderated to 4.8 percent from 5.0 percent a month ago.



The annual price growth in food products accelerated to 5.9 percent from 5.4 percent, and costs for fuel and power grew at a faster pace of 5.3 percent versus a 3.5 percent rise a month ago. Meanwhile, inflation based on services eased to 5.9 percent from 7.0 percent.



On a monthly comparison, consumer prices edged up 0.2 percent, the same as in April.



