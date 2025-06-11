HITEJINRO: JINRO Unveils Global Collaboration with Netflix's <Squid Game> Season 3

Limited-Edition Soju Inspired by New Characters and Iconic Symbols from the Global Phenomenon Series to Launch

Launch of a new limited-edition JINRO Chamisul soju reflecting the universe and new characters of the Netflix series Season 3

Large-scale collaboration including character-based game machine and collectible goods

Expansion to 18 countries globally, riding on the popularity of the Season 2 collaboration

SEOUL, South Korea, June 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JINRO, the world's No.1 soju brand by HiteJinro, announced on June 10 its latest collaboration with Season 3 - the highly anticipated season of Netflix's globally acclaimed series.

Building on the success of its Season 2 partnership, JINRO is launching a limited-edition Chamisul soju inspired by the Season 3 universe and its new characters.

The collection showcases key figures such as the iconic Pink Guards and the beloved JINRO toad, now dressed in a contestant uniform, further enhancing the collection's visual appeal with strengthened visuals.

The limited-edition also includes the Young-hee game machine, which went viral during the Season 2 campaign, sparking memes and online challenges worldwide. This expanded collaboration follows the major success of the Season 2 launch in late 2024 across Korea, Japan, Australia, and Mexico. That release saw all products sold out within a month while related content featuring the Young-hee game machine amassed over 100 million views across social media platforms like YouTube and Instagram. Due to strong demand from additional markets, the Season 3 edition will be released across 18 countries: Korea, the United States, Japan, the Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Cambodia, Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Australia, Taiwan, Mongolia, France, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, and Laos.

To celebrate the launch, JINRO has been invited by Netflix as an exclusive brand partner to host a booth at the Season 3 global fan event. Scheduled for June 20 at Domino Park in New York City, USA, the JINRO booth will feature JINRO product tastings and giveaways, including a special limited-edition JINRO x gift kit.

"We are delighted to connect with global consumers through partnerships with internationally renowned pop culture content," said Hwang Jung-Ho, head of HiteJinro's Overseas Business Division. "JINRO will continue to lead in brand outreach through friendly yet innovative marketing efforts."

JINRO BRAND STORY

Since its founding in 1924, JINRO - HiteJinro's global soju brand- has become Korea's leading soju brand and the world's No.1 distilled spirit. Far beyond just a drink, JINRO soju is a cultural connector-bringing people together across countries, communities, and conversations.

