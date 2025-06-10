Celularity, Inc.: Celularity Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celularity Inc. (Nasdaq: CELU) ("Celularity" or the "Company"), a regenerative and cellular medicine company, today announced that it terminated the employment of its Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"), David Beers, effective immediately. Mr. Beer's termination was not related to the Company's financial or operating results or to any disagreements or concerns regarding the Company's financial or reporting practices. Mr. Beers was terminated "without cause" under the terms of his employment agreement dated April 1, 2022, as amended and restated, and, subject to his compliance with its terms, Mr. Beers will be entitled to the payments and benefits provided therein following a termination without cause.

Effective as of June 10, 2025, the Company appointed Joseph DosSantos, its current Senior Vice President Finance, as the Company's interim CFO while the Company conducts a search for a new CFO. Mr. DosSantos will continue to serve as the Company's Senior Vice President Finance during his time as interim CFO and will not receive any additional compensation in connection with his role as interim CFO.

The Company also announced that it retained the CFO Squad, a leading financial and business advisory firm providing outsourced accounting and consulting services for emerging to mid-sized companies, to provide support during this interim period, including SEC and financial reporting support services and consulting services to identify opportunities to improve and optimize the Company's financial processes and systems. The CFO Squad will work under the direction of John R. Haines, Celularity's Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer.

