Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 11.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Antimon-Trio in den USA: NevGold, Perpetua und UAMY läuten Boom der kritischen Rohstoffe ein
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A402TR | ISIN: US1511902041 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
10.06.25 | 22:00
1,950 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CELULARITY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CELULARITY INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.06.2025 22:18 Uhr
13 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Celularity, Inc.: Celularity Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celularity Inc. (Nasdaq: CELU) ("Celularity" or the "Company"), a regenerative and cellular medicine company, today announced that it terminated the employment of its Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"), David Beers, effective immediately. Mr. Beer's termination was not related to the Company's financial or operating results or to any disagreements or concerns regarding the Company's financial or reporting practices. Mr. Beers was terminated "without cause" under the terms of his employment agreement dated April 1, 2022, as amended and restated, and, subject to his compliance with its terms, Mr. Beers will be entitled to the payments and benefits provided therein following a termination without cause.

Effective as of June 10, 2025, the Company appointed Joseph DosSantos, its current Senior Vice President Finance, as the Company's interim CFO while the Company conducts a search for a new CFO. Mr. DosSantos will continue to serve as the Company's Senior Vice President Finance during his time as interim CFO and will not receive any additional compensation in connection with his role as interim CFO.

The Company also announced that it retained the CFO Squad, a leading financial and business advisory firm providing outsourced accounting and consulting services for emerging to mid-sized companies, to provide support during this interim period, including SEC and financial reporting support services and consulting services to identify opportunities to improve and optimize the Company's financial processes and systems. The CFO Squad will work under the direction of John R. Haines, Celularity's Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer.

About Celularity

Celularity Inc. (Nasdaq: CELU) is a regenerative and cellular medicine company developing and commercializing advanced biomaterial products and allogeneic, cryopreserved, placental-derived cell therapies, all derived from the postpartum placenta. Celularity believes that by harnessing the placenta's unique biology and ready availability, it can develop therapeutic solutions that address significant unmet global needs for effective, accessible, and affordable therapies. For more information about Celularity and its cutting-edge regenerative medicine solutions, please visit www.celularity.com.

Contact

Carlos Ramirez
Senior Vice President, Celularity Inc.
Carlos.ramirez@celularity.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.