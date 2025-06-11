

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's construction production decreased for the first time in six months in April, figures from the Statistical Office of the Republic of Slovenia showed on Wednesday.



Construction output dropped 2.7 percent year-on-year in April, reversing a 6.8 percent surge in March, which was the strongest growth in almost a year.



The renewed decline in April was mainly driven by a 5.5 percent contraction in domestic new construction that includes renewals and enhancements. Repairs and maintenance of buildings also logged a significant fall of 7.7 percent.



Construction production carried out in the Slovak Republic represented 86 percent of the total output of the industry, the agency said.



On a monthly basis, construction output decreased a seasonally adjusted 0.3 percent in April.



