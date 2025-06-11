Freshworks Inc: Freshworks Advances its Agentic AI Platform To Uncomplicate Service Software For Companies Big and Small

New agentic capabilities resolve service requests autonomously, deliver real-time insights and simplify the deployment of AI agents for support teams

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 11, 2025event, Freshworks , a connected, intelligent, continuously learning system of AI agents that don't just reply to service questions, but can resolve them. Whether it's processing an insurance claim, updating a payroll record, or booking a new shipment, Freddy AI now takes action across the applications businesses already use.

The company also introduced the Freddy AI Agent Studio , a no-code platform that simplifies the creation and deployment of autonomous AI agents, making it easier for businesses to scale customer support. Freddy AI Agent Studio helps relieve service teams of endless ticket handoffs, delayed resolutions, and frustrated users due to outdated automations. New, easy to deploy AI agents can think, reason and act to resolve many customer queries from start to finish, giving human agents more time to handle more complex customer challenges.

"We're on a mission to uncomplicate the most grueling and repetitive work that IT service and customer support teams face every day," said Dennis Woodside, CEO of Freshworks. "Just like our core software, Freddy Agentic AI gets up and running fast and delivers immediate value-serving as a business accelerator, not another overcomplicated project. Our customers are seeing real results, such as improved CSAT scores, faster resolution times, and lower operational costs."

From Insights to Action: A New Standard for AI at Work

What makes the Freddy Agentic AI Platform truly impactful is its ability to help customer and employee service teams act faster to deliver results. AI agents aren't just answering questions - they're resolving requests, completing actions across multiple applications, identifying root causes, and recommending next steps. These capabilities span a wide range of use cases, including order tracking, account modifications, appointment and flight booking, payments and subscriptions, loyalty rewards management, and many more common support requests within retail, travel, financial services, manufacturing, and software industries. All of it can happen autonomously, so teams spend less time on mundane tasks and more time on work that matters.

New capabilities available to customers within the Freddy Agentic AI Platform include:

Freddy AI Agent Studio: More productive agents, happier customers

Freshworks is rolling out the Freddy AI Agent Studio, an integrated set of capabilities to uncomplicate how customer service teams build, test, and launch AI Agents in minutes by a support team member without technical expertise. AI agents can be taught unique skills to autonomously take actions like issuing a refund, checking order status, or updating a customer record.

Highlights of the AI Agent Studio include:

Skills Library - pre-built templates of skills required by AI Agents to take actions in commonly used applications including Shopify and Stripe

- pre-built templates of skills required by AI Agents to take actions in commonly used applications including Shopify and Stripe Skills Builder - a visual, no-code environment to design and deploy custom skills for AI agents to autonomously resolve service requests like processing a return

Freddy AI Agent for email: Deliver autonomous email support for customers

Freddy AI Agent for email turns inboxes into autonomous support channels. It can analyze incoming messages, drafts contextual replies, and close tickets automatically when a customer confirms the resolution.

Highlights include:

First-response times can shrink from hours to minutes

Repetitive issues are handled efficiently and accurately

Scales support without adding agent workload



Freddy AI Agent for unified search: Enhance knowledge discovery for employee service

Freddy AI Agents can now deliver even more accurate and speedier employee service by intelligently searching enterprise platforms for the latest documentation while reducing the burden on live service agents.

Highlights include:

Integrates seamlessly with Slack, Microsoft SharePoint and Teams, delivering support directly through the tools employees already use most

Multilingual conversations in over 40 languages for inclusive, personalized assistance

Robust security that helps prevent data sharing between accounts



Freddy AI Insights with root cause analysis: Make informed IT decisions, faster

Freddy AI Insights for Freshservice makes complex IT analysis easier as it continuously scans service desk activity to detect anomalies, flag trends, and identify root causes through visual maps. Teams can act quickly with clear, explainable data without SQL queries or dashboards.

Highlights include:

Proactive monitoring of service operations with insights on trending issues, average response and resolution time, SLA violations, and more

Root Cause Analysis maps help identify problems at the source

Metrics to optimize workforce planning, resolution time and employee satisfaction



Freddy AI Copilot upgrades: a force-multiplier for IT and customer service

Freddy AI Copilot is a trusted assistant for service teams by making everyday support tasks smoother and more efficient by writing clear, well-toned replies, connecting related issues, and automatically generating helpful documentation. The newest Copilot capabilities enhance reasoning and context awareness to tackle common pain points in IT and customer service:

Intelligent Related Changes - Copilot reviews recent system changes and highlights the most likely causes in Freshservice

Reply Suggestions - Copilot reads incoming tickets, searches the knowledge base, and drafts tailored responses for agents to review and send in Freshdesk

With these updates, Freddy AI Copilot goes beyond simple assistance - it becomes a partner in delivering faster, more aware support across the organization.

"We designed our Freddy Agentic AI Platform to go beyond simple automation. It works alongside people to solve real challenges in real time," said Srini Raghavan, Chief Product Officer at Freshworks. "Freddy's multi-model architecture draws on our trusted LLM partners, each selected for their strengths. This layered approach helps ensure more accurate, reliable, and context-aware support that helps resource constrained teams move faster and with less friction."

Customer-Proven Results

Since its initial release in 2023, Freddy AI has helped over 5,000 organizations streamline service operations and deliver measurable results - up to 70% ticket deflection from AI Agents and up to 50% productivity gains from Freddy AI Copilot.

Hobbycraft automated 30% of customer queries with Freddy AI Agent which freed up agents to handle more complex issues, improved customer satisfaction by 25%, enabled hybrid work, and boosted employee engagement

automated 30% of customer queries with Freddy AI Agent which freed up agents to handle more complex issues, improved customer satisfaction by 25%, enabled hybrid work, and boosted employee engagement Bergzeit auto-triaged more than 200,000 tickets and reduced translation workload by 75% utilizing Freddy AI Copilot with Freshdesk

auto-triaged more than 200,000 tickets and reduced translation workload by 75% utilizing Freddy AI Copilot with Freshdesk Five9 deflects up to 65% of IT requests with Freddy AI Agent, while also using Freddy AI Copilot to save the IT department 200 hours per month and Freddy AI Insights to help identify service gaps and how to fix them.

deflects up to 65% of IT requests with Freddy AI Agent, while also using Freddy AI Copilot to save the IT department 200 hours per month and Freddy AI Insights to help identify service gaps and how to fix them. iPostal1 resolves 54% of support queries automatically with Freddy AI - gains that enabled them to scale and open to over 1.3 million mailbox accounts across more than 3,500 locations without compromising quality, accountability, or employee morale.

"The shift toward agentic AI that can autonomously resolve service requests rather than just route them represents a critical evolution in support operations," said Liz Miller, Vice President and Principal Analyst at Constellation Research. "The democratization of agent deployment through simplified, no-code platforms is particularly significant for mid-market organizations that lack the technical resources to build complex AI systems from scratch. This accessibility shift allows companies in that mid-market sweet spot to achieve autonomous resolution capabilities and operational efficiency gains that were previously reserved for large enterprises with dedicated AI teams."

Accelerating Freddy AI Adoption

To make Freddy AI adoption easy, Freshworks is also launching resources that help maximize rapid impact:

Freshworks University Courses (https://www.freshworks.com/university/?utm_source=usa&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=pr2025jun) : A new AI learning hub with tutorials, use cases, and live help.

(https://www.freshworks.com/university/?utm_source=usa&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=pr2025jun) A new AI learning hub with tutorials, use cases, and live help. AI Academy for Partners (https://www.freshworks.com/partners/?utm_source=usa&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=pr2025jun) : Technical enablement and training for partners that can help them win more deals and boost revenue.

(https://www.freshworks.com/partners/?utm_source=usa&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=pr2025jun) Technical enablement and training for partners that can help them win more deals and boost revenue. AI Professional Services: A dedicated Freshworks team offering tailored AI strategy, product rollout, and optimization support for larger enterprises facing more complexity.

A dedicated Freshworks team offering tailored AI strategy, product rollout, and optimization support for larger enterprises facing more complexity. In-product assistance: Prescriptive workflows, videos and guides to help users get up and running.

Learn More

New product innovations and their availability can be discovered here: https://www.freshworks.com/product-launches/ (https://www.freshworks.com/product-launches/?utm_source=usa&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=pr2025jun)

(https://www.freshworks.com/product-launches/?utm_source=usa&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=pr2025jun) The agentic AI platform that uncomplicates customer service (https://www.freshworks.com/theworks/company-news/uncomplicate-cx-launch-2025/?utm_source=usa&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=pr2025jun)

(https://www.freshworks.com/theworks/company-news/uncomplicate-cx-launch-2025/?utm_source=usa&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=pr2025jun) AI-powered upgrades that uncomplicate employee experience (http://freshworks.com/theworks/company-news/uncomplicate-it-launch-2025/?utm_source=usa&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=pr2025jun)



