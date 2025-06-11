

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Global economic growth is expected to decline this year due to increased trade barriers and policy uncertainty, the World Bank said in a report published on Tuesday.



Growth is projected to weaken to 2.3 per cent, or nearly half a percentage point lower than expected at the start of the year, according to the Global Economic Prospects report.



'The global outlook is predicated on tariff rates close to those of late May prevailing,' it said.



'Accordingly, pauses to previously announced tariff hikes between the United States and its trading partners are assumed to persist.'



Although a global recession is not expected, average global growth is on track to be the slowest of any decade since the 1960s.



Growth forecasts are being slashed in nearly 70 per cent of all economies, with the poorest countries most affected.



In most developing countries, nearly 60 per cent, an average of 3.8 per cent growth is expected in 2025 before reaching an average 3.9 per cent in the following two years. This will be more than a percentage lower than the average in the 2010s.



The slowdown will impact efforts by developing countries in areas such as job creation, poverty reduction and closing income gaps with richer economies.



'The world economy today is once more running into turbulence. Without a swift course correction, the harm to living standards could be deep,' said Indermit Gill, Senior Vice President and Chief Economist of the World Bank.



The report calls for rebuilding trade relations as 'economic cooperation is better than any of the alternatives - for all parties.'



Countries are also urged to improve business climates and to promote employment by ensuring workers are equipped with necessary skills.



