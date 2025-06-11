Relevant Gold Corp.: Relevant Gold Permitted and Ready to Drill Bradley Peak

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / June 11, 2025 / Relevant Gold Corp. (TSXV:RGC)(OTCQB:RGCCF) (the "Company" or "Relevant Gold") is pleased to announce that it has received both State and Federal permit approvals for a fully-funded 5,000-meter drill program on the Apex target at the Bradley Peak Gold Camp in central Wyoming. This drill campaign is the first ever at the Apex Target and is integral to the Company's 2025 exploration program. Mobilization has begun and drilling is expected to commence soon.

Multiple targets have been identified and permitted along the 2.5-kilometre (km) Apex shear zone structure. Targeting at Apex is focused on high-grade gold and copper mineralization sampled from multiple 2-6 metre (m) wide vein exposures within a distinctive >200-m-wide inflection zone (Fig. 2). Surface sampling includes multiple >1 g/t Au samples with a high of 46.8 g/t Au, 7.8% Cu and 2% Zn (See Press Release of 09/26/2024).

"The strong gold values and favourable structures we see at Apex have us eager to put the first ever drill holes into what looks like the kind of geology seen throughout the Abitibi-Canada's 250-million-ounce gold district, and we believe that drilling at Apex has significant potential to lead to a substantial orogenic gold deposit," said Rob Bergmann, Relevant Gold's CEO. "Gold prices remain robust and with strong backing from our collaborative strategic partners at Kinross, Relevant Gold stands ready for our most ambitious exploration program to date."

Figure 1: Plan view map of airborne magnetic anomalies draped over LiDAR at Relevant Gold's Bradley Peak Gold Camp. Apex lies right in the center of the >100km² fold hinge structure revealed by a detailed 2023 government-funded regional airborne geophysical survey.

Bradley Peak Gold Camp - 2025 Exploration Plan Highlights:

Exceptional Target : Apex Zone is a >2.5 km long zone of parallel mineralized shear strands underlain by a prominent 100 km² geophysical anomaly highlighting a large fold hinge structure. Geology comprises a complex array of sheared mafic and ultramafic rocks cut by stockwork quartz veining and alteration. 2024 rock-chip surface sampling at Apex returned multiple >1 g/t Au samples with a high of 46.8 g/t Au, 7.8% Cu , and 2% Zn , making it the lead-off for Relevant Gold's 2025 exploration efforts (See Press Release of 09/26/2024). This target has been historically mined through shallow workings but never drilled.

Drill Permits In Hand: The Company has received regulatory approval from the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) and Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality-Land Quality Division (WY-DEQ) to begin drilling at the Apex Zone. These permits are valid for 2 years.

Preparation: The Company has initiated site preparations while drillers mobilize the rig and supplies. Drilling is expected to begin soon.

5,000 m Drill Program: This drill program aims to advance the Bradley Peak gold camp by testing the potential at Apex. Drilling at Apex will seek the continuation of high-grade gold and copper mineralization to depth by following key structural features and Abitibi-style alteration patterns.

Systematic Exploration: The Company plans to continue its successful systematic surface exploration work of detailed structural and geological mapping, sampling, and geochemical surveys to further refine targets across the Bradley Peak gold camp.

Advanced Geophysics: The company plans an airborne Versatile Time Domain Electromagnetic (VTEM) geophysical survey across the entire Bradley Peak project area to rapidly identify deeper exploration targets. The VTEM survey will provide high-resolution data and be combined with the 2023 airborne magnetic survey (See News Release of 03/25/2024) to provide quality exploration targets. The Company applied for grant support from the Wyoming Energy Authority to help cover up to 50% of the costs related to this survey, further exemplifying the strength of Wyoming as a great jurisdiction to operate. The Company expects to find out in coming weeks if the grant is awarded.

Favorable Geology and Compelling Analogies

The geological architecture of the Apex Zone demonstrates classic orogenic gold deposit characteristics like those of Canada's 250-million-ounce Abitibi Gold Belt. Apex shows remarkable surface mineralization identified through systematic geologic mapping and rock chip sampling. The mineralized system encompasses a >200m wide zone laced by closely spaced, sub-vertical shear structures traceable for more than 2.5 km through amphibolite facies metabasalt and metagabbro, granitic and porphyritic intrusives and mafic dykes. The gold mineralization and alteration along this extensive and broad structural zone indicates an active large-scale hydrothermal system which had the scale and strength characteristic of world-class Archean greenstone gold systems.

Figure 2: Map illustrating high-grade gold and copper assays from the Company's sampling programs at the >2.5km long Apex Target zone within the central Bradley Peak Gold Camp. Gold values range from >0.015 g/t to the highest-grade assay of 46.8 g/t Au. Copper values range from below detection limit ("BDL") to 7.8%. Red ellipse indicates the distinctive inflection zone along the shear and approximate drill target area. (link to larger version)

Drill Planning-Goals and Objectives

This year's drill program is focused on proving the vertical continuation of favorable surface geology to depth, especially evaluating the hanging wall and footwall contacts, the alteration progressions, continuation of quartz veining, and mineralization. Completing these objectives will help to define Apex's general structural architecture and provide a more comprehensive understanding of the discovery opportunity throughout Bradley Peak.

The company is planning to drill 5,000 m of oriented, HQ sized diamond drill core. Hole inclinations will range from 50-90 degrees with depths ranging from 150-500 m. Holes may extend deeper when the geology and data indicates.

Figure 3: Conceptual cross section through the Apex Shear Zone, looking northeast at an azimuth of 135°. The section illustrates interpreted lithologies, major shear zones, and projected near-vertical conceptual drill traces from both sides. Locations of significant surface assay results are also annotated. The Apex Shear Zone is characterized by complex deformation and alteration, with high-grade copper and gold mineralization observed at surface.

QA/QC

Samples will be submitted to the accredited MSALabs laboratory for preparation and analysis at their Elko, Nevada facility. All samples will be assayed for gold using the PhotonAssay (CPA-Au1) method with a >250 g sample. MSALabs employs an internal QA/QC to ensure proper sample preparation and equipment calibration. Additionally, Relevant Gold's QA/QC program includes regular insertion of CRM standards, duplicates, and blanks in the sample batches to further monitor lab accuracy, precision and equipment calibration. All results and QA/QC will be reviewed by Mr. Brian Lentz, CPG, who is the Chief Exploration Officer and Qualified Person for the Company.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical contents of this release have been approved by Mr. Brian C. Lentz, CPG #11999, Chief Exploration Officer of the Company, who is a "Qualified Person" as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101 (Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects). Mr. Lentz is not independent of the Company.

About Relevant Gold Corp.

Relevant Gold Corp. is a North American gold exploration company founded by experienced exploration geologists and operated by a highly respected team with a proven record of significant value creation for shareholders. Relevant Gold is focused on the acquisition, exploration, discovery, and development of district-scale gold projects in the state of Wyoming - one of the most mining-friendly jurisdictions in the United States and globally.

On behalf of Relevant Gold Corp.,

Rob Bergmann, Chief Executive Officer

More information

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information about Relevant Gold Corp. or this news release, please visit our website at www.relevantgoldcorp.com or contact Rob Bergmann, President and CEO, or Kristopher Jensen, Manager of Investor Relations, at 763-760-4886 or by email at investorrelations@relevantgoldcorp.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Historical Information

This news release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events of Relevant Gold Corp. ("Relevant" or "Relevant Gold" or "the Company"). Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe", "outlook" and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks include, among others, the inherent risk of the mining industry; adverse economic and market developments; the risk that the Company will not be successful in completing additional acquisitions; risks relating to the estimation of mineral resources; the possibility that the Company's estimated burn rate may be higher than anticipated; risks of unexpected cost increases; risks of labour shortages; risks relating to exploration and development activities; risks relating to future prices of mineral resources; risks related to work site accidents, risks related to geological uncertainties and variations; risks related to government and community support of the company's projects; risks related to global pandemics and other risks related to the mining industry. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update any forward-looking information except as required by law. This document does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities of the Company in Canada, the United States or any other jurisdiction. Any such offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein will be made only pursuant to subscription documentation between the Company and prospective purchasers. Any such offering will be made in reliance upon exemptions from the prospectus and registration requirements under applicable securities laws, pursuant to a subscription agreement to be entered into by the Company and prospective investors.

The scientific and technical contents of this release have been approved by Mr. Brian C. Lentz, CPG #11999, Chief Exploration Officer of the Company, who is a "Qualified Person" as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101 (Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects). Mr. Lentz is not independent of the Company.

SOURCE: Relevant Gold Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/relevant-gold-permitted-and-ready-to-drill-bradley-peak-1038113