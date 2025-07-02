Relevant Gold Corp.: Wyoming Grants $226K to Relevant Gold for Bradley Peak Geophysics

All dollars are USD unless otherwise noted

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / July 2, 2025 / Relevant Gold Corp. (TSXV:RGC)(OTCQB:RGCCF) (the "Company" or "Relevant Gold") is pleased to announce it has been awarded a $226,533 matching grant from the Wyoming Energy Matching Funds (EMF) program to fund up to half the cost of a detailed airborne geophysical TEM (Time-Domain Electromagnetic) survey - an essential step in the company's 2025 exploration plans at the Bradley Peak Gold Camp in Wyoming.

The survey will use advanced helicopter-borne electromagnetic technology to map subsurface conductivity and resistivity - a powerful tool for identifying potential deposits of critical minerals and precious metals like copper, nickel, zinc, gold, and silver. This method has been successfully used in other shear-hosted, orogenic mineral systems like Canada's Abitibi Gold Belt, which shares key geological similarities with the underexplored Seminoe Mountains region of Wyoming.

Figure 1: Airborne geomagnetics map of the Seminoe Mountain region and Relevant Gold's six (6) target areas established to date. Click here for larger image.

"We're honored and deeply grateful to receive support from the Wyoming Energy Authority's EMF grant. This investment accelerates our efforts to unlock Wyoming's mineral potential by combining cutting-edge geophysics with our geological expertise," said Rob Bergmann, CEO of Relevant Gold. "This investment underscores the state's leadership and commitment to advancing critical mineral exploration. It also delivers lasting public value by generating a high-quality dataset that will support research, education, and future exploration across the state, helping us better define drilling targets and outline the region's mineral potential."

The survey will measure the conductivity and resistivity features of bedrock up to 500 metres below the surface. Additionally, this survey will greatly enhance the airborne magnetic geophysical survey completed in 2024 which helped to significantly highlight the Bradley Peak and greater Seminoe Mountains as a >100 km2 structural fold feature adjacent to the crustal-scale Oregon Trail Structural Belt (see press release dated March 25, 2024). By combining these datasets with geological and geochemical data the Company can canvass the entire Bradley Peak camp efficiently, helping to further define the critical and precious mineral potential of the region and expedite drill targeting for new discoveries. The EMF grant will cover up to $226,533 of the costs for the preparation, data collection, modeling, and interpretation of the survey. The Company expects to conduct the survey in late 2025, with results anticipated in the first half of 2026.

Since 2022, the Wyoming State Legislature has appropriated $155 million in funds to the Office of the Governor to leverage Wyoming-based energy projects. The Governor delegated the management of the Energy Matching Funds (EMF) to the Wyoming Energy Authority (WEA) who has recommended numerous projects that have added immense value to the state as it continues to position itself as a leader in American energy, critical mineral security, and economic development.

"These latest Energy Matching Funds projects demonstrate exactly what this program is all about - putting Wyoming and American energy and ingenuity front and center," said Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon. "Here in the Cowboy State, we have the homegrown innovation, natural resources, and know-how to produce energy and other critical materials. We're proud to support projects that align with President Trump's executive orders and his commitment to strengthening domestic energy production, boosting domestic mining, and securing our children's future."

Figure 2: Map of the Seminoe Mountain region. A red ellipse indicates the approximate project area. Click here for a larger image.

Wyoming's mineral-rich regions are largely underexplored, due in part to a lack of modern geophysical data. Relevant Gold will share the high-resolution dataset with the public, academic researchers, the Wyoming State Geological Survey (WSGS), and the University of Wyoming (UW), directly supporting the Wyoming Energy Authority's mission to advance research and commercial development for the benefit of Wyoming's economy and people.

"Building resilient domestic supply chains is essential to reducing our dependence on foreign sources for critical minerals," said Rob Creager, Executive Director of the Wyoming Energy Authority. "Wyoming has long been a leader in advancing the critical minerals agenda, and these projects continue to build on that momentum. We're proud to support efforts that strengthen national security, support defense readiness, and position Wyoming as a driving force in America's energy future. Investing in the infrastructure needed to grow critical mineral development ensures Wyoming remains a national leader in manufacturing, resource development, and energy innovation."

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical contents of this release have been approved by Mr. Brian C. Lentz, CPG #11999, Chief Exploration Officer of the Company, who is a "Qualified Person" as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101 (Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects). Mr. Lentz is not independent of the Company.

About Relevant Gold Corp.

Relevant Gold Corp. is a North American gold exploration company founded by experienced exploration geologists and operated by a highly respected team with a proven record of significant value creation for shareholders. Relevant Gold is focused on the acquisition, exploration, discovery, and development of district-scale gold projects in the state of Wyoming, one of the most mining-friendly jurisdictions in the United States and globally.

On behalf of Relevant Gold Corp.,

Rob Bergmann, Chief Executive Officer

More information

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information about Relevant Gold Corp. or this news release, please visit our website at www.relevantgoldcorp.com or contact Rob Bergmann, President and CEO, or Kristopher Jensen, Manager of Investor Relations, at 763-760-4886 or by email at investorrelations@relevantgoldcorp.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Historical Information

This news release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events of Relevant Gold Corp. ("Relevant" or "Relevant Gold" or "the Company"). Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe", "outlook" and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks include, among others, the inherent risk of the mining industry; adverse economic and market developments; the risk that the Company will not be successful in completing additional acquisitions; risks relating to the estimation of mineral resources; the possibility that the Company's estimated burn rate may be higher than anticipated; risks of unexpected cost increases; risks of labour shortages; risks relating to exploration and development activities; risks relating to future prices of mineral resources; risks related to work site accidents, risks related to geological uncertainties and variations; risks related to government and community support of the company's projects; risks related to global pandemics and other risks related to the mining industry. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update any forward-looking information except as required by law. This document does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities of the Company in Canada, the United States, or any other jurisdiction. Any such offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein will be made only pursuant to subscription documentation between the Company and prospective purchasers. Any such offering will be made in reliance upon exemptions from the prospectus and registration requirements under applicable securities laws, pursuant to a subscription agreement to be entered into by the Company and prospective investors.

The scientific and technical contents of this release have been approved by Mr. Brian C. Lentz, CPG #11999, Chief Exploration Officer of the Company, who is a "Qualified Person" as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101 (Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects). Mr. Lentz is not independent of the Company.

SOURCE: Relevant Gold Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/wyoming-grants-226k-to-relevant-gold-for-bradley-peak-geophysics-1044950