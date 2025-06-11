

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The euro strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Wednesday.



The euro rose to more than a 1-month high of 0.8478 against the pound and more than a 7-month high of 165.91 against the yen, from early lows of 0.8464 and 165.39, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar and the Swiss franc, the euro advanced to 1.1446 and 0.9403 from early lows of 1.1405 and 0.9388, respectively.



Against the Australia and the New Zealand dollars, the euro climbed to 2-day highs of 1.7572 and 1.8963 from early lows of 1.7513 and 1.8869, respectively.



The euro edged up to 1.5659 against the Canadian dollar, from an early 2-day low of 1.5601.



If the euro extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.85 against the pound, 167.00 against the yen, 1.15 against the greenback, 0.94 against the franc, 1.79 against the aussie, 1.91 against the kiwi and 1.8 against the loonie.



