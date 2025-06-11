

BONN (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Post AG, or DHL Group (DPSGY.PK), a German package delivery and supply chain management company, said on Wednesday that it plans to invest over 500 million euros in the Middle East, with a focus on Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.



John Pearson, CEO of DHL Express, said: 'Our investment reflects the region's increasing strategic importance in connecting Asia, Europe, and Africa, and our commitment to supporting its transformation into a catalyst for regional and global trade. DHL Express is seeing dynamic growth and export potential in the region's e-commerce sector.'



The investment spans all four DHL divisions- DHL Express, DHL Global Forwarding, DHL Supply Chain, and DHL eCommerce. This investment is set to take place between 2024 and 2030.



