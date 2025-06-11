Moolec Science SA: Moolec Science Regains NASDAQ Compliance

GRAND CAYMAN, CAYMAN ISLANDS / ACCESS Newswire / June 11, 2025 / Moolec Science SA (NASDAQ:MLEC) "The Company" "Moolec"), a science-based food ingredient company focused on producing animal proteins and nutritional oils in plants, today announced that it regained compliance with Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) (the "Bid Price Rule"), as required by the Nasdaq Hearings Panel's ("Panel") decision dated April 3, 2025.

On May 14, 2025, the Company effected a 1-for-10 reverse stock split, and the common shares have since had a closing bid price of at least $1. As a result, the Company complies with the minimum $1 bid price requirement under Listing Rule 5550(a)(2).

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "forecast," "intend," "seek," "target," "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "plan," "outlook," and "project" and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Such forward-looking statements with respect to performance, prospects, revenues, and other aspects of the business of Moolec are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Although we believe that we have a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this press release, we caution you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors, about which we cannot be certain. We cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements in this press release will prove accurate. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results, including, among others, changes in applicable laws or regulations, the possibility that Moolec may be adversely affected by economic, business and/or other competitive factors, costs related to the scaling up of Moolec's business and other risks and uncertainties, including those included under the header "Risk Factors" in Moolec's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), as well as Moolec's other filings with the SEC. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Accordingly, you should not put undue reliance on these statements.

