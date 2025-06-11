- Das von der EU getragene Netzwerk EIT RawMaterials hat Rock Tech für eine Förderung ausgewählt, um innovative Verfahren in der Lithiumverarbeitung zur Marktreife zu bringen.

- In Deutschland kooperiert Rock Tech mit namhaften Forschungspartnern wie Advanced Minerals and Recycling Industrial Solutions (AdMiRIS), der Nationalen Technischen Universität Athen (NTUA) sowie der flämischen Forschungsorganisation VITO

- Das Projekt wird mit insgesamt 2,5 Millionen Euro gefördert. Rock Tech erhält daraus bis zu eine Million Euro, um Innovationen und Optimierungen bei der Lithiumumwandlung voranzutreiben.

Toronto, ON, 11. Juni 2025 / IRW-Press / Das börsennotierte Unternehmen Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (TSXV: RCK) (OTCQX: RCKTF) (FSE: RJIB) (das "Unternehmen" oder "Rock Tech") wurde im Rahmen des renommierten KAVA-Programms von EIT RawMaterials für eine Förderung ausgewählt. Damit würdigt Europas führendes Rohstoffnetzwerk die Innovationskraft des deutsch-kanadischen Unternehmens im Bereich der Lithiumverarbeitung. Dies ist die erste Förderung nach der Anerkennung des Konverterprojekts in Guben als "Strategisches Projekt" im Rahmen des Critical Raw Materials Acts durch die Europäische Kommission. Für die Weiterentwicklung und Optimierung des Lithiumumwandlungsprozesses und Innovationen zu fördern am Standort Guben erhält Rock Tech 800.000 Euro.

Im Rahmen des KAVA-Calls arbeitet die Tochtergesellschaft Rock Tech Guben GmbH mit internationalen Partnern wie der Nationalen Technischen Universität Athen (NTUA), VITO (Belgien) und Admiris (Griechenland) zusammen. Ziel ist es, die Effizienz der Lithiumgewinnung aus Spodumen zu steigern und die Produktion von Lithiumhydroxid-Monohydrat (LHM) weiterzuentwickeln. Rock Tech sieht darin erhebliche Potenziale für künftige Kosten- und Betriebsvorteile am Standort Guben.

"Wir freuen uns sehr über die Auswahl für die KAVA-Förderung und die Möglichkeit, gemeinsam mit unseren Partnern innovative und potenziell wegweisende Technologien für die Lithiumverarbeitung zur Marktreife zu bringen", sagt Mirco Wojnarowicz, Rock Tech's CEO.

Das geförderte Projekt mit dem Namen OLiVer (Hard Rock Lithium Extraction and Purified Value Products for Energy Applications) zielt darauf ab, innovative Verfahren im Pilotmaßstab zu erproben, die sowohl die Effizienz der Lithiumrückgewinnung deutlich steigern als auch die Umweltbelastung im Sinne der EU-Green-Transition-Ziele reduzieren sollen. Im Fokus stehen vier Kernziele:

Optimierung pyro-hydro-metallurgischer Prozesse zur effizienteren Lithiumextraktion aus Spodumen Entwicklung eines neuartigen Sekundärverfahrens zur verbesserten Rückgewinnung von Lithium-Sulfat Integration primärer und sekundärer Lithium-Sulfat-Ströme zur Steigerung der Gesamtproduktion von Lithiumhydroxid-Monohydrat (LHM) Demonstration dieser Verfahren im Pilotbetrieb zur Validierung ihrer wirtschaftlichen Umsetzbarkeit.

Mit dem Projekt leistet Rock Tech einen Beitrag zur europäischen Rohstoffstrategie und unterstützt die Nachhaltigkeitsziele der EU, indem künftig hochreines LHM für Batterien von Elektrofahrzeugen regional produziert werden soll.

ABOUT ROCK TECH

Rock Tech's vision is to supply the electric vehicle and battery industry with sustainable, locally produced Lithium, targeting a 100% recycling rate. To ensure resilient supply chains, the company plans to build Lithium converters at the doorstep of its customers, beginning with the Company's proposed Lithium-Hydroxide Converter in Guben, Brandenburg, Germany. The second Converter is planned to be built in Red Rock, Ontario, Canada. Rock Tech Lithium plans to source raw material from its own Georgia Lake spodumene project in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario, Canada, and procure from other ESG-compliant mines. Ultimately, Rock Tech's goal is to create a closed-loop Lithium production system. Rock Tech has gathered one of the strongest teams in the industry to close the most pressing gap in the clean mobility story. The Company has adopted strict environmental, social and governance standards and is developing a proprietary refining process to increase efficiency and sustainability further.

Contact:

Rock Tech Lithium Inc, 2700-40 Temperance Street, Toronto ON M5H 0B4 CAN.

Charlotte Holzum, Press Contact; charlotte.holzum@navos.eu

CAUTIONARY NOTE CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable securities laws and are referred to herein as "forward-looking statements". All statements, other than statements of historical fact, which address events, results, outcomes or developments that the Company expects to occur are forward-looking statements. When used in this news release, words such as "expects", "anticipates", "plans", "predicts", "believes", "estimates", "intends", "targets", "projects", "forecasts", "may", "will", "should", "would", "could" or negative versions thereof and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking information pertaining to expectations concerning the Guben Converter, including the design and features of the Guben Converter, as well as the expected costs, capital expenditures, timing and outcomes thereof; statements regarding the Company's future plans, estimates, and schedules relating to the Guben Converter, including the anticipated timing of future activities taken in support of the development thereof; Rock Tech's potential financing arrangements; the expected funding under the KAVA grant program by EIT RawMaterials, the expected economic performance of the Guben Converter and anticipated production of battery-grade Lithium Hydroxide and related processing methods and innovation employed; the estimated capital and operating costs of the Guben Converter; the anticipated timing and outcomes of a final investment decision, construction activities and commissioning of the Guben Converter; statements regarding the Company's sustainability and ESG related goals and strategy, including the benefits and achievement thereof and future actions taken by the Company in relation thereto; expected regulatory processes and final outcomes; expectations regarding the electric vehicle industry, including the demand for and pricing of battery-grade Lithium Hydroxide and the benefits therefrom, and the development of political and regulatory frameworks especially in Germany and the European Union; Rock Tech's opinions, beliefs and expectations regarding the Company's business strategy, development and exploration opportunities and projects; and plans and objectives of management for the Company's operations and properties. Forward-looking statements by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements, including the risks, uncertainties and other factors discussed in the Company's most recent management's discussion and analysis and annual information form filed with the applicable securities regulators. No assurances can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, and the Company cautions the reader not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, nor does it assume any obligation to update or revise any of the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, changes in assumptions, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable law.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

