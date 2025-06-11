

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Los Angeles Police Department say they began 'mass arrests' of protesters after the riot-hit city's mayor Karen Bass declared an emergency night time curfew for parts of downtown LA.



The LAPD told reporters that nearly 200 people had already been arrested over protests that erupted last Friday over immigration raids.



The curfew came into effect at 8 PM ET Tuesday, and will be in force until 6 A.M. ET the next day. The restriction will likely continue for a few days, according to Karen Bass.



Bass imposed the curfew in response to looting and violence during protests against immigration raids by ICE Agents in many parts of California since last week.



Demonstrations have spread to other parts of the county, including New York, Chicago, Austin, and Washington, DC.



Texas Governor Greg Abbott deployed the National Guard ahead of planned protests in various locations in the state.



Meanwhile, a federal judge disallowed California administration's plea to prevent the federal government from deploying Marines and the National Guard to enforce laws in the state.



President Donald Trump said he ordered the deployment of 4,000 National Guard troops and 700 Marines to the beleaguered city to prevent it from being 'conquered by a foreign enemy'.



The Department of Homeland Security has urged Democrat politicians to call for and end to attacks targeting law enforcement in Los Angeles by the rioters.



'While the mainstream media and far-left politicians have lied point-blank to Americans that these riots in Los Angeles have not been violent, the American people can see with their own eyes the truth,' DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement. 'Rioters are throwing rocks and Molotov cocktails at law enforcement, defacing public property, setting cars on fire, defacing buildings, assaulting law enforcement, and burning American flags.



