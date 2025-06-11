Delivers high-performing AI infrastructure through NVIDIA DGX Cloud Lepton to portfolio companies, creating a powerful competitive advantage in $100B+ life sciences market

BioCorteX, Bioptimus, Cure51, and Latent Labs among first cohort of startups to gain GPU credits, helping position Europe at forefront of AI-driven drug discovery revolution

Sofinnova Partners ("Sofinnova"), a leading European life sciences venture capital firm based in Paris, London, and Milan, today announced a collaboration with NVIDIA to support its portfolio of life sciences startups. The collaboration delivers significant Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) credits to select Sofinnova portfolio companies, effectively giving access to the same computational firepower used by tech titans in Silicon Valley.

Amidst increasing demand for computational resources driven by AI, Sofinnova's portfolio companies will be able to access NVIDIA Blackwell and other NVIDIA architecture GPUs via NVIDIA DGX Cloud Lepton, an AI platform and marketplace connecting developers to global AI infrastructure.

BioCorteX, Bioptimus, Cure51 and Latent Labs-four of Europe's most promising digital medicine startups-will gain access to computing resources through DGX Cloud Lepton, enabling them to process biological data sets and run computational models that would have taken months, completing them in days.

Cure51, a pioneer in decoding the biology of exceptional cancer survivors, tested NVIDIA Parabricks, a GPU-accelerated genomics toolkit, and achieved up to 17x faster processing with NVIDIA H100 GPUs and more than 2x cost savings with NVIDIA L4 GPUs compared to their CPU baseline-dramatically accelerating their ability to analyze complex genomic data and scale their survivor-based insights.

"This collaboration supercharges computation for life sciences innovation," said Antoine Papiernik, Chairman and Managing Partner at Sofinnova Partners. "The convergence of biology, AI, computation, and data isn't just our investment thesis-it's the defining battleground of the next decade. From our Digital Medicine strategy to our own proprietary AI platform Sofinnova.ai, we recognize the transformative potential of AI across our entire domain. By securing access to NVIDIA's infrastructure, we're not just funding companies; we're empowering them with the computational backbone needed to outperform incumbents and redefine what's possible in drug discovery, precision medicine, and scalable solutions that address both human health and sustainability."

Learn more about NVIDIA DGX Cloud Lepton and view the official NVIDIA announcement.

About Sofinnova Partners

Sofinnova Partners is a leading European venture capital firm in life sciences, specializing in healthcare and sustainability. Based in Paris, London and Milan, the firm brings together a team of professionals from all over the world with strong scientific, medical and business expertise. Sofinnova Partners is a hands-on company builder across the entire value chain of life sciences investments, from seed to later-stage.

Founded in 1972, Sofinnova Partners is a deeply established venture capital firm in Europe, with 50 years of experience backing over 500 companies and creating market leaders around the globe. Today, Sofinnova Partners manages over €4 billion in assets. For more information, please visit: sofinnovapartners.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250611102341/en/

Contacts:

Sofinnova Partners

Bommy Lee

Head of Communications

blee@sofinnovapartners.com

+33 (0) 6 47 71 38 11

Media inquiries:

United Kingdom

Optimum Strategic Communications

Hana Malik

sofinnova@optimumcomms.com

+44 (0) 20 3922 0900

France

Strategies&Image (S&I)

Anne Rein

anne.rein@strategiesimage.com

+33 (0) 6 03 35 92 05

Italy

Havas PR Milan

Pierluigi Cavarai

pierluigi.cavaraiext@havaspr.com

+39 (0) 392 77 999 33