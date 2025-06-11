IQVIA (NYSE:IQV), a leading global provider of clinical research services, commercial insights and healthcare intelligence to the life sciences and healthcare industries, unveils AI agents at GTC Paris. IQVIA's new custom-built AI agents using NVIDIA technology are designed to enhance workflows and accelerate insights for life sciences. These live applications of agentic architectures illustrate how IQVIA AI and deep domain expertise are transforming business processes and patient outcomes.

"This is a pivotal opportunity to deliver the precise, efficient workflows and insights required by the modern life sciences industry backed by deep industry expertise and powerful technology partnerships," said Bhavik Patel, president of IQVIA Commercial Solutions. "Our collaboration with NVIDIA helps us realize our vision to power smarter healthcare for everyone, everywhere."

While IQVIA Healthcare-grade AI has been delivering insights with the precision, speed and trust required for the life sciences industry across the asset life cycle, this recent collaboration with NVIDIA represents an exciting new phase as we advance the powerful future promised by agentic AI in a way that meets the unique needs of life sciences companies.

Leveraging NVIDIA NIM Agent Blueprints for rapid development, the NeMo Customizer for fine-tuning, and NeMo Guardrails to safeguard deployment, IQVIA is developing agents that help find breakthroughs and simplify operations across life sciences. Use cases for these agentic offerings include target identification, clinical data review, literature review, market assessment, and HCP engagement.

"Every moment counts when planning clinical trials, from discovery to commercial application," said Kimberly Powell, vice president of healthcare, NVIDIA. "Working with industry leaders like IQVIA, we can build domain-specific agents that can demonstrate efficiency and precision. One example is Agentic AI helping researchers sift through literature reviews, allowing IQVIA's thousands of customers the potential to benefit from our collaboration."

IQVIA announced a strategic collaboration with NVIDIA in January to build custom foundation models and agentic AI workflows to accelerate research, clinical development and access to new treatments. AI applications trained on IQVIA's vast healthcare-specific information will help the industry enhance, streamline, and focus clinical trials and commercial launches with powerful workflow coordination and insights.

Following NVIDIA GTC Paris, learn more about the future of life sciences at IQVIA TechIQ 2025 in September. The two-day conference held in London will feature insights from industry leaders, including NVIDIA, and is designed to explore strategic approaches to navigate the next frontier of AI.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) is a leading global provider of clinical research services, commercial insights and healthcare intelligence to the life sciences and healthcare industries. IQVIA's portfolio of solutions are powered by IQVIA Connected Intelligence to deliver actionable insights and services built on high-quality health data, Healthcare-grade AI, advanced analytics, the latest technologies and extensive domain expertise. IQVIA is committed to using AI responsibly, with AI-powered capabilities built on best-in-class approaches to privacy, regulatory compliance and patient safety, and delivering AI to the high standards of trust, scalability and precision demanded by the industry. With approximately 88,000 employees in over 100 countries, including experts in healthcare, life sciences, data science, technology and operational excellence, IQVIA is dedicated to accelerating the development and commercialization of innovative medical treatments to help improve patient outcomes and population health worldwide.

