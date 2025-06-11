Anzeige
PR Newswire
11.06.2025 13:06 Uhr
64 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SKAI Intelligence to Debut World's First NVIDIA's Omniverse-Based AIGC Solution at VivaTech 2025

PARIS and SEOUL, South Korea, June 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SKAI Intelligence, a global provider of AI-powered content creation solutions, today announced the unveiling of the world's first end-to-end retail-based AIGC (AI-Generated Content) production pipeline built entirely on NVIDIA Omniverse, at the opening of VivaTech 2025 in Paris.

SKAI Intelligence to Debut World's First NVIDIA's Omniverse-Based AIGC Solution at VivaTech 2025

SKAI Intelligence's newly unveiled solution redefines how commercial 3D content is produced, fully automating the process from AI-driven physical product scanning and modeling to animation, texturing, intelligent lighting and camera control, and final rendering. This unified, AI-native pipeline offers up to a 95 percent improvement in production speed and efficiency compared to traditional workflows-eliminating the need for large-scale studios or manual post-production.

Engineered for versatility, the platform supports a broad range of product categories including fashion, consumer electronics, and packaged goods. It empowers brands to deliver photorealistic 3D content on demand, at scale, and with a level of visual fidelity that previously required weeks of labor-intensive effort. The technology will also be offered as a SaaS platform-B.THREE-making cinematic-quality content generation for companies of all sizes.

B.THREE is designed as a platform that enables users to generate, edit, and publish 3D product content through a simple browser interface-no 3D expertise required. Built on SKAI's proprietary pipeline and cloud-native infrastructure, it provides on-demand access to studio-grade outputs, making scalable AIGC production as intuitive as managing an e-commerce dashboard. The platform is currently in beta and scheduled for global launch in September.

"Our pipeline sets a new benchmark for intelligent, scalable content creation," said Morgan Mao, Co-founder and Global CEO of SKAI Intelligence. "This isn't just a step forward in production efficiency-it's a leap into the future of fully automated storytelling, powered entirely by AI."

SKAI Intelligence is showcasing the technology live at Booth T11, Hall 2, where attendees can witness the entire pipeline in action-from robotic object scanning to real-time asset editing in the NVIDIA Omniverse environment. The company is also offering an exclusive preview of B.THREE, ahead of its global release this September.

SKAI Intelligence is a member of NVIDIA's Inception program, and its participation at VivaTech 2025 signals global ambitions. The company's presence marks a defining moment in the convergence of AI and creative production-positioning SKAI Intelligence as a key force shaping the future of digital commerce and content across global markets.

For more information, visit https://www.skaiintelligence.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2708489/Photo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/skai-intelligence-to-debut-worlds-first-nvidias-omniverse-based-aigc-solution-at-vivatech-2025-302478883.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
