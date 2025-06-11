Super Micro Computer, Inc.: Supermicro Unveils Industry's Broadest Enterprise AI Solution Portfolio for NVIDIA Blackwell Architecture to Accelerate AI Factory Deployments in European Market

Offers an industry-leading portfolio of more than 30 solutions designed for air or liquid-cooled NVIDIA HGX B200, liquid-cooled NVIDIA GB200 NVL72, and NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition

Speeds up time-to-online through NVIDIA Certified systems and NVIDIA Enterprise AI Factory Validated Designs

Future-ready solution stack supports upcoming NVIDIA GB300 NVL72 and HGX B300 NVL8 for seamless technology transitions

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Supermicro, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI), a Total IT Solution Provider for AI, Cloud, Storage, and 5G/Edge, is announcing an expansion of the industry's broadest portfolio of solutions designed for NVIDIA Blackwell Architecture to the European market. The introduction of more than 30 solutions reinforces Supermicro's industry leadership by providing the most comprehensive and efficient solution stack for NVIDIA HGX B200, GB200 NVL72, and RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition deployments, enabling rapid time-to-online for European enterprise AI factories across any environment. Through close collaboration with NVIDIA, Supermicro's solution stack enables the deployment of NVIDIA Enterprise AI Factory validated design and supports the upcoming introduction of NVIDIA Blackwell Ultra solutions later this year, including NVIDIA GB300 NVL72 and HGX B300.

"With our first-to-market advantage and broad portfolio of NVIDIA Blackwell solutions, Supermicro is uniquely positioned to meet the accelerating demand for enterprise AI infrastructure across Europe," said Charles Liang, president and CEO of Supermicro. "Our collaboration with NVIDIA, combined with our global manufacturing capabilities and advanced liquid cooling technologies, enables European organizations to deploy AI factories with significantly improved efficiency and reduced implementation timelines. We're committed to providing the complete solution stack enterprises need to successfully scale their AI initiatives."

For more information, please visit https://www.supermicro.com/en/accelerators/nvidia

In addition to Supermicro's growing selections of air-cooled and liquid-cooled NVIDIA HGX B200 systems and NVIDIA GB200 NVL72 that are rapidly adopted and deployed globally, Supermicro is further expanding the portfolio, such as the new 4U front I/O liquid-cooled Supermicro NVIDIA HGX B200 system incorporating Supermicro's DLC-2 technology. The DLC-2 significantly improves cooling efficiency and front I/O design simplifies cable and liquid-cooling hose management and serviceability, while the DLC-2 in-rack coolant distribution units (CDUs) are capable of removing 250kW of heat per rack. This allows customers to deploy significantly more compute power within existing facility constraints while maintaining optimal thermal performance for sustained AI workloads.

"NVIDIA Blackwell-powered AI factories accelerate demanding AI workloads and drive operational excellence across every function of the enterprise," said Chris Marriott, vice president, Enterprise Platforms at NVIDIA. "With its comprehensive portfolio and breakthrough energy efficiency, Supermicro's Blackwell systems transform data centers into AI factories that drive productivity and deliver maximum performance with minimal cost and power."

Supermicro is currently accepting orders for systems featuring NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition GPUs, available across multiple form factors to enable AI deployment from data centers to network edge environments. The lineup includes a new 4U NVIDIA RTX PRO Server equipped with eight NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition GPUs and NVIDIA MGX PCIe Switch Board with ConnectX-8 SuperNIC, which combine PCIe Gen6 switching and 800 Gb/s networking capabilities in a single device to create a versatile enterprise AI factory platform. Supermicro's NVIDIA-Certified Systems will serve as essential building blocks for enterprise AI factories, integrating seamlessly with NVIDIA Spectrum-X Ethernet networking, NVIDIA-Certified Storage, and NVIDIA AI Enterprise software through Supermicro's Data Center Building Block Solutions (DCBBS), which simplifies deployment of NVIDIA Enterprise AI Factory validated design and accelerates time-to-online for on-premises AI infrastructure.

Supermicro's Data Center Building Block Solutions stack readiness for upcoming NVIDIA GB300 NVL72 and NVIDIA HGX B300 systems ensures seamless technology transitions without infrastructure overhaul. The standardized solution architecture includes flexible floor plans, rack elevations, and a comprehensive bill of materials that can accommodate next-generation hardware while maintaining compatibility with existing networking, power, cooling, and management infrastructure. This forward-compatibility protects customer investments while enabling immediate adoption of enhanced AI capabilities as they become available. The NVIDIA AI Enterprise Factory validated design provides additional assurance with rigorous testing and optimization for NVIDIA Blackwell accelerated computing. Featuring NVIDIA networking and the full stack NVIDIA AI Enterprise software platform, these designs allow customers to scale their reasoning model deployments with confidence that their infrastructure foundation will support future innovation cycles.

Supermicro's comprehensive approach includes data center design consultation, solution validation, and professional onsite deployment services, reducing typical deployment timelines from 12-18 months to as little as three months. The integration with SuperCloud Composer® software provides data center-level management and infrastructure orchestration capabilities, enabling customers to immediately begin production of AI workloads upon system deployment. With global manufacturing facilities across San Jose, Europe, and Asia, Supermicro delivers unmatched manufacturing capacity for liquid-cooled rack systems, ensuring timely delivery and consistent quality. This end-to-end approach eliminates the complexity of coordinating multiple vendors while providing customers with a single point of accountability for their entire AI infrastructure stack, from initial consultation to ongoing operational support.

