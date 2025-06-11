Highlights

Three contiguous mineral dispositions totaling 10,519.43 hectares have been added to the Gochager Lake Property.

The Gochager Lake Property now consists of 39 contiguous mineral claims amounting to 34,409.34 total hectares.

The new staking covers known mafic-hosted nickel-copper occurrences as well as known gold occurrences.

The additional staked land covers the possible northeast and south-southwest extensions of the Borys Lake VMS-style trend.

Wildfire conditions in the La Ronge area in north-central Saskatchewan has forced the postponement of planned field exploration at the Gochager Lake Property. Fathom plans to commence the planned field exploration later this summer when conditions permit.

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 11, 2025) - Fathom Nickel Inc. (CSE: FNI) (FSE: 6Q5) (OTCQB: FNICF) (the "Company" or "Fathom") is pleased to announce that it has expanded the Gochager Lake Property, through direct staking with the Government of Saskatchewan's Ministry of Energy and Resources. Additionally, due to the current wildfire situation in north-central Saskatchewan, the Company has been forced to postpone the planned Gochager Lake field program until later this summer.

About The Expanded Gochager Lake Property Area (Figure 1):

The Gochager Lake Property is host to the historic Gochager Lake deposit 1 .

. Fathom's re-interpretation of a 2008 VTEM survey flown over the Gochager Lake Property area identified a very prospective structural corridor (the "Gochager Trend"). The Gochager Trend is a possible conduit that hosts the historic Gochager Lake deposit.

The 2008 VTEM survey highlights a series of complex conductors trending along strike to the northeast and to the southwest within this interpreted structural corridor.

Fathom's litho-geochemistry analyses of historic drill core from the Mal Lake Ni-occurrence 2 confirms that the Mal Lake Ni-Cu+Co mineralization and host rock is analogous to the historic Gochager Lake Ni-Cu-Co deposit (Fathom Press Release July 11, 2024).

confirms that the Mal Lake Ni-Cu+Co mineralization and host rock is analogous to the historic Gochager Lake Ni-Cu-Co deposit (Fathom Press Release July 11, 2024). Similar to Gochager Lake and Mal Lake, the Hood Creek Cu-Ni+Co showings 3 mineralization, is hosted within a gabbroic host rock.

mineralization, is hosted within a gabbroic host rock. Fathom's re-interpretation of a 2013 VTEM survey flown over the Borys Lake VMS-style Zn-Pb-Ag deposit 4 highlights numerous conductors associated with the VMS-style mineralization and has contributed to the interpreted Borys VMS Trend.

highlights numerous conductors associated with the VMS-style mineralization and has contributed to the interpreted Borys VMS Trend. Within the Borys VMS Trend. several zones of Zn-Pb-Ag mineralization, defined by surface trenching and drilling, occur intermittently over a 3.8km strike 5 .

. In-house re-interpretation of the 2008 and 2013 VTEM surveys flown over the current Gochager Lake Property area, along with a review of Saskatchewan government assessment files, was the rationale to expand the Gochager Lake Property.

Immediately along strike of the Gochager and Borys VMS Trends, in the newly staked claim (MC00022552), multiple occurrences of anomalous Ni-Cu-Zn in bedrock is reported in a government assessment file 6 .

. Within the most eastern recent claim acquisition (MC00019534), assessment files and SMDI files reference anomalous gold of up to 2.68 g/t Au associated with shear hosted quartz veins7.

Ian Fraser, Fathom CEO and VP Exploration stated, "The Gochager Lake Property area is very well endowed and not just with nickel-copper-cobalt showings and deposits. The Borys Lake VMS zinc-lead-silver mineralization cannot be overlooked. With renewed attention being drawn to gold opportunities in Saskatchewan, we feel it is prudent to not overlook gold potential at the Gochager Lake Property. The Ni-Cu-Co mineralization attracted us to the Gochager Lake property in the first place - and continues to remain our focus. However, our most recent property expansion was motivated by a number of factors, including: 1) our ever evolving understanding of the greater property area and increased potential for additional magmatic nickel sulphide deposits; 2) a very prospective (and open) regional VMS begging for a focused exploration approach, and; 3) the potential for an orogenic gold discovery. This recent property acquisition has significantly expanded our playing field. I would also like to personally, and on behalf of our Company ,express our sadness to learn of the damage and losses suffered by the residents in and around La Ronge and surrounding areas resulting from this year's wildfires. We commend the bravery and dedication of those individuals who not only protected and saved their own properties, but the property of many other La Ronge residents. I have heard the stories firsthand - the heroism and the spirit of the community continues to prevail. Our thoughts and best wishes are extended to Fathom's stakeholders, suppliers, and friends as we work through these most trying of times."

Qualified Person and Data Verification

Ian Fraser, P.Geo., CEO, VP Exploration and a Director of the Company and the "qualified person" as such term is defined by National Instrument 43-101, has verified the data disclosed in this news release, and has otherwise reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release on behalf of the Company.

About Fathom Nickel Inc.

Fathom is an exploration company that is targeting magmatic nickel sulphide discoveries to support the green energy transition and to secure the supply of North American Critical Minerals.

The Company now has a portfolio of three high-quality exploration projects located in the prolific Trans Hudson Corridor in Saskatchewan: 1) the Albert Lake Project, a 90,000+ hectare project that was host to the historic and past producing Rottenstone Mine8 (produced 28,724 tons @3.3% Ni, 1.8% Cu, 9.63 g/t 3E (Pd-Pt+Au) 1965-1969), and 2) the 34,000+ hectare Gochager Lake Project that is host to a historic, NI43-101 non-compliant open pit resource consisting of 4.3M tons at 0.295% Ni and 0.081% Cu1, and 3) the 10,000+ hectare Friesen Lake Project located 40km southwest of the historic Rottenstone Mine and 30km northwest of the historic Gochager Lake deposit.

The Saskatchewan Mineral Deposit Index (SMDI #0880) reports drill indicated reserves at the historic Gochager Lake Deposit of 4,262,400 tons grading 0.295% Ni and 0.081% Cu mineable by open pit. Fathom cannot confirm the resource estimate, nor the parameters and methods used to prepare the reserve estimate. The estimate is not considered NI43-101 compliant and further work is required to verify this historical drill indicated reserve. Fathom drilling 2023-2024 has confirmed Ni-Cu-Co mineralization occurring at the Gochager Lake deposit. The Saskatchewan Mineral Deposit Index (SMID#0836) reports the location, geological details and exploration history at the Mal Lake Ni-Cu showing. The Saskatchewan Mineral Deposit Index (SMID#0849) reports the location, geological details and exploration history at the Hood Claims Cu-Ni showing. The Saskatchewan Mineral Deposit Index (SMID#0848) reports drill indicated reserves at the Borys Lake Deposit of 1,336,500 tons grading 1.91% combined Zn and Pb. Fathom cannot confirm this resource estimate, nor the parameters and methods used to prepare the reserve estimate. The estimate is not NI43-101 compliant and further work is required to verify this historical drill indicated reserve. The Saskatchewan Mineral Deposit Index files (SMID#'s 0848, 0857a&b, 0858) reports the location, geological details, exploration history and reserves at the Borys Lake Zn-Pb-Ag deposit and report on other Zn-Pb-Ag mineralized zones. The Saskatchewan Mineral Assessment Database (SMAD#73P15-0012) reports geologic work assessment details pertaining to base metal exploration (Cu-Zn-Ni) in the Forbes Lake area in 1997. The Saskatchewan Mineral Assessment Database (SMAD#73P15-0089) reports geologic work assessment details pertaining to gold exploration in the Forbes Lake area in 1994 and 1999. The Saskatchewan Mineral Deposit Index (SMDI #0958) reports the production grades noted above from a small open pit; the Rottenstone Mine. Fathom cannot confirm the production grade values, nor a historic resource estimate that may have been in place ahead of production. All historic records of pre-mine development and mine production are lost. The Company can confirm the historic Rottenstone open pit exists. Due to exploitation by mining (1965-1969), it is impossible to confirm production tonnage or pre-production tonnage. The Company trusts the production and grade values, as noted in SMDI #0958, to be accurate. The Company has performed test assaying of Rottenstone-type mineralization and results are consistent with reported production grades.

