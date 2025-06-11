

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The French market is down in negative territory Wednesday afternoon, with stocks moving in a narrow range as investors await further details on U.S.-China trade talks, and the crucial inflation data from the U.S. later in the day.



After two days of discussions in London to arrive at a mutually agreeable framework that will help ease trade tensions, top U.S. and Chinese officials reached a framework to implement the Geneva consensus.



If approved, the Sino-U.S. deal will remove some restrictions on China's rare earth exports and unwind a few recent U.S. export bans.



The benchmark CAC 40 was dpwn 19.08 points or 0.25% at 7,785.25 7,785.20 a little while ago. The index had advanced to 7,840.02 earlier in the session.



ArcelorMittal is up nearly 2.5%. Publicis Groupe is gaining 1.7% and Societe Generale is advancing 1.3%, while STMicroElectronics is up 1%.



Hermes International, Eurofins Scientific, Air Liquide and LVMH are up 0.5 to 0.7%.



Capgemini, Dassault Systemes and Bureau Veritas are down 1.2 to 1.3%. Carrefour is declining by about 1%.



Edenred, Stellantis, Sanofi, Legrand, Accor and Essilor are down 0.5 to 0.8%.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News