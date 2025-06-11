Anzeige
Mittwoch, 11.06.2025
Antimon-Trio in den USA: NevGold, Perpetua und UAMY läuten Boom der kritischen Rohstoffe ein
Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.: Jerash Holdings to Report Financial Results for Fiscal 2025 Fourth Quarter and Full Year on Monday, June 23, 2025

FAIRFIELD, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / June 11, 2025 / Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) (the "Company" or "Jerash"), which manufactures and exports custom, ready-made, sportswear and outerwear for leading global brands, today announced it will release its financial results for fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, before the market opens on Monday, June 23, 2025. The Company will host an investor conference call the same day.

Call Date: Monday, June 23, 2025
Time: 9:00 a.m. ET
Phone: 888-506-0062 (domestic); 973-528-0011 (international)
Conference ID: 944776

A live and archived webcast will be available online in the investor relations section of Jerash's website at www.jerashholdings.com. For those who are not able to listen to the live broadcast, the call will be archived for approximately one year on the website.

About Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. manufactures and exports custom, ready-made, sportswear and outerwear for leading global brands and retailers, including VF Corporation (which owns brands such as The North Face, Timberland, and Vans), New Balance, G-III (which licenses brands such as Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, DKNY, and Guess), American Eagle, and Skechers. Jerash's existing production facilities comprise six factory units and four warehouses, and Jerash currently employs approximately 6,000 people. Additional information is available at www.jerashholdings.com.

# # #

Contact:

PondelWilkinson Inc.
Judy Lin or Roger Pondel
310-279-5980
jlin@pondel.com

SOURCE: Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/jerash-holdings-to-report-financial-results-for-fiscal-2025-fourth-qua-1038126

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
