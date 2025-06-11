Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 11, 2025) - Restart Life Sciences Corp. (CSE: HEAL) (FSE: HN30) (OTC Pink: NMLSF) ("Restart Life" or the "Company") is pleased to introduce BrainQ, a wholly owned brand developed by the Company. The first product under the BrainQ brand will be the BrainQ Healthy Cereal, which follows the product line established by the highly anticipated BrainBalls in cereal form.

BrainQ Healthy Cereal will be produced in collaboration with the Company's established co-packing partner in British Columbia. The Company will initiate its first production run when it strategically aligns with broader organizational objectives and the rollout of complementary in-house brands that support Restart Life's long-term vision. While product formulations, packaging, and regulatory elements are in advanced stages of preparation, finalization and submission for production will occur in due course. This product is positioned to strengthen the Company's growing portfolio of wellness-focused offerings and reinforce its commitment to delivering innovative, high-impact solutions in line with its strategic roadmap.

The initial launch of BrainQ Healthy Cereal will feature three distinct flavor variations with plans for future expansion to include additional flavors and product variations. The cereal will be available in sachets and travel-sized on-the-go packs, designed for maximum convenience, as well as wholesale options to accommodate a variety of consumer needs.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8801/255115_8c0d256a043b3939_001full.jpg

In addition to the BrainQ Healthy Cereal, the Company is actively working on developing a range of other products under the BrainQ brand, aimed at further enhancing cognitive health, mental clarity, and overall well-being. These products will expand the BrainQ product line to address the evolving needs of health-conscious consumers and support Restart Life's broader mission to deliver innovative wellness solutions.

As part of this effort, Steve Loutskou, CEO of Restart Life Sciences, recently completed a tour of the co-packer's production facility. The visit focused on finalizing key arrangements for the production line, packaging, shipping, ingredient storage, and scaling production. This hands-on engagement underscores the Company's commitment to ensuring high-quality production and efficient logistics as it works to bring BrainQ to market.

"BrainQ is a significant addition to our growing portfolio of products focused on cognitive health and overall well-being," said Steve Loutskou, CEO of Restart Life Sciences. "With the support of our co-packing partner and the productive discussions from my recent visit to the production facility, we are well-positioned to efficiently scale production and ensure the delivery of a high-quality product. We are excited about the continued development of BrainQ and look forward to offering our customers even more options as we expand the product line."

The development of BrainQ aligns with Restart Life's broader strategy to offer clean-label, and functionally beneficial products for health-conscious consumers. The Company remains committed to expanding its product offerings and driving sustained growth within the health and wellness sector.

Restart Life expresses its appreciation for the ongoing support of its shareholders and looks forward to the introduction of BrainQ in the near future.

About Restart Life Sciences Corp.

Restart Life Science Corp. is a Canadian-based life sciences company listed on the CSE. For more information about Restart Life., please visit the Company's website at www.restartlife.co

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Restart Life Science's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/255115

SOURCE: Restart Life Sciences Corp.