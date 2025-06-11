

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has announced that the Department has cleared another 529 infrastructure grants to get America building again.



The latest grants, worth more than $2.9 billion, bring the total number approved to more than a third of the unprecedented 3,200 project backlog from the previous administration. Secretary Duffy has now



Since Donald Trump came to power for the second term, a total of 1,065 projects worth roughly $10 billion have been cleared, the Department of Transportation said in a press release.



'While cynics in the press hysterically warned of doomsday delays, USDOT has been hard at work to get America building again,'?said Secretary Duffy.?'We've done this by refocusing the department on core infrastructure - not enacting a radical political agenda. With a third of the last administration's unprecedented backlog cleared, we will continue to rip out red tape roadblocks to get dirt moving.'



These latest grants include projects announced more than three years ago. A grant of $21 million for rail safety improvements just north of Ann Arbor, Michigan, was originally announced in June 2022; nearly $12 million for the Manatee County Port Authority in Florida, was announced in September 2022; $110 million for a North Carolina bridge to the Outer Banks was announced in January 2023; and $47 million for the Port of Baltimore, announced in December 2023.



An unprecedented backlog of 3200 projects pending grants delayed critical investments in communities across the country. The Transportation Department said it is working diligently to accelerate the distribution of these long-overdue funds and address core infrastructure projects.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News