Mittwoch, 11.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Antimon-Trio in den USA: NevGold, Perpetua und UAMY läuten Boom der kritischen Rohstoffe ein
WKN: A2P7XX | ISIN: SE0014428835 | Ticker-Symbol: 82K
VNV Global AB (publ): VNV Global portfolio company Voi wins Paris e-bike tender

VNV Global AB (publ) ("VNV Global" or the "Company") portfolio company Voi Technology, a leading European micromobility company, today announced it has been selected by the City of Paris to deploy 6,000 electric bikes as part of the new shared e-bike scheme in the French capital. With this contract - the largest in Voi's history - Paris joins a growing list of European capitals turning to Voi as a long-term mobility partner, alongside cities such as London, Berlin, Brussels, Oslo, Helsinki, Vienna and Stockholm.

The new contract covers a minimum of four years and positions Paris to become Voi's largest market.

For further information please contact:

Björn von Sivers, CFO
Telephone: +46 8 545 015 50
Email: bjorn@vnv.global

About Us

VNV Global brings together patient capital and network effect businesses to achieve the scale that drives profitability over the long term. We are opportunistic investors in business models that build strong moats. The common shares of VNV Global are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Mid Cap segment, with the ticker VNV. For more information on VNV Global, visit www.vnv.global.

