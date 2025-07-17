Anzeige
Klinisch validiert. Vertriebsbereit. Und kurz vor der FDA-Zulassung.
WKN: A2P7XX | ISIN: SE0014428835 | Ticker-Symbol: 82K
München
16.07.25 | 08:00
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.07.2025 08:00 Uhr
VNV Global AB (publ): VNV Global AB (publ) Financial Report for the Second Quarter and the First Six Months 2025


- Net asset value: SEK 5.68 bn
- NAV per share: SEK 43.39
- NAV change, period (in SEK): -11.12%
- NAV change, quarter (in SEK): 0.06%

Net asset value (NAV) and financial results for the six-month period 2025

The VNV Global AB (publ) ("VNV Global" or the "Company") group's net asset value was USD 598.27 million (mln) on June 30, 2025 (December 31, 2024: 581.39), corresponding to USD 4.57 per share (December 31, 2024: 4.44). Given a SEK/USD exchange rate of 9.4996 the NAV was SEK 5,683.30 mln (December 31, 2024: 6,394.24) and SEK 43.39 per share (December 31, 2024: 48.82), respectively.

The group's NAV per share in USD increased by 2.90% and in SEK decreased by -11.12% during the period.

Net result for the period was USD 16.74 mln (January 1, 2024-June 30, 2024: -66.32), primarily due to a positive revaluation of Voi.

Earnings per share were USD 0.13 (-0.51).

Financial results for the second quarter 2025

Net result for the quarter was USD 31.43 mln (-66.76), primarily due to a positive revaluation of Voi. During the quarter, the NAV per share in USD increased by 5.56% and in SEK by 0.06%.

Earnings per share were USD 0.24 (-0.51).

Key events during the quarter April 1, 2025-June 31, 2025

On May 21, 2025, the Company announced that the previously disclosed transaction in the portfolio company Gett would not proceed to closing.

On June 11, 2025, the portfolio company Voi announced that it had been selected by the City of Paris to deploy 6,000 electric bikes as part of the new shared e-bike scheme in the French capital. With this contract - the largest in Voi's history - Paris joins a growing list of European capitals turning to Voi as a long-term mobility partner, alongside cities such as London, Berlin, Brussels, Oslo, Helsinki, Vienna and Stockholm. The new contract covers a minimum of four years and positions Paris to become Voi's largest market.

During the second quarter 2025, VNV Global's portfolio company Merro exited its holding in Opensooq and distributed USD 6.2 mln to the Company.

Key events after the end of the period

No significant events after the period.

The Company will hold a telephone conference with an interactive presentation at 16:00 CEST (10:00 a.m. EDT) Thursday, July 17, 2025. To register for the conference call and webcast, see separate press release issued Wednesday, July 9, 2025, at www.vnv.global.

For further information please contact:

Björn von Sivers, CFO
Telephone: +46 8 545 015 50
Email: bjorn@vnv.global

About Us

VNV Global brings together patient capital and network effect businesses to achieve the scale that drives profitability over the long term. We are opportunistic investors in business models that build strong moats. The common shares of VNV Global are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Mid Cap segment, with the ticker VNV. For more information on VNV Global, visit www.vnv.global.

This information is information that VNV Global AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-07-17 08:00 CEST.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
