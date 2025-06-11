Wärtsilä: Wärtsilä provides restated financial information for the year 2024 and Q1/2025 to reflect the redefined organisational structure

Wärtsilä Corporation, Stock exchange release, 11 June 2025 at 13.00 EEST

Wärtsilä provides restated financial information for the year 2024 and Q1/2025 to reflect the redefined organisational structure

Wärtsilä announced on 31 March 2025 the closure of the strategic review of Energy Storage and Optimisation (ES&O) and concluded that the reporting segment Wärtsilä Energy would be separated into two independent reporting segments. Effective from 1 April 2025, Wärtsilä has three reporting segments: Wärtsilä Marine, Wärtsilä Energy, and Wärtsilä Energy Storage. Portfolio Business continues to be reported as other business activities. The change in the reporting structure will be reflected in Wärtsilä's financial reporting starting from the second quarter of 2025.

Restated financial information

Wärtsilä's financial information for the year 2024 and Q1/2025 has been adjusted to correspond to the new reporting structure. Changes in comparison figures are presented in separate Excel and PDF files attached to this release. This restatement has no impact on the group's total financial figures.

