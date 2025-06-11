Anzeige
WKN: 881050 | ISIN: FI0009003727 | Ticker-Symbol: MTA
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.06.2025 12:00 Uhr
Wärtsilä: Wärtsilä provides restated financial information for the year 2024 and Q1/2025 to reflect the redefined organisational structure

Wärtsilä Corporation, Stock exchange release, 11 June 2025 at 13.00 EEST

Wärtsilä provides restated financial information for the year 2024 and Q1/2025 to reflect the redefined organisational structure

Wärtsilä announced on 31 March 2025 the closure of the strategic review of Energy Storage and Optimisation (ES&O) and concluded that the reporting segment Wärtsilä Energy would be separated into two independent reporting segments. Effective from 1 April 2025, Wärtsilä has three reporting segments: Wärtsilä Marine, Wärtsilä Energy, and Wärtsilä Energy Storage. Portfolio Business continues to be reported as other business activities. The change in the reporting structure will be reflected in Wärtsilä's financial reporting starting from the second quarter of 2025.

Restated financial information

Wärtsilä's financial information for the year 2024 and Q1/2025 has been adjusted to correspond to the new reporting structure. Changes in comparison figures are presented in separate Excel and PDF files attached to this release. This restatement has no impact on the group's total financial figures.

For further information

Hanna-Maria Heikkinen
Vice President, Investor Relations
Tel: +358 10 709 1461
hanna-maria.heikkinen@wartsila.com

Wärtsilä in brief

Wärtsilä is a global leader in innovative technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets. We emphasise innovation in sustainable technology and services to help our customers continuously improve environmental and economic performance. Our dedicated and passionate team of 18,300 professionals in more than 230 locations in 77 countries shape the decarbonisation transformation of our industries across the globe. In 2024, Wärtsilä's net sales totalled EUR 6.4 billion. Wärtsilä is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.wartsila.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
