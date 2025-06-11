NVIDIA Partners With Europe Model Builders and Cloud Providers to Accelerate Region's Leap Into AI

Model Builders Across Europe - Including France, Italy, Poland, Spain and Sweden - to Deliver Sovereign Models With NVIDIA Nemotron

AI Models Tailored to Local Languages and Culture Coming to Perplexity, Delivered as NVIDIA NIM Microservices and Hosted on Regional AI Infrastructure From NVIDIA Cloud Partners

PARIS, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVIDIA GTC Paris at VivaTech -- NVIDIA today announced that it is teaming with model builders and cloud providers across Europe and the Middle East to optimize sovereign large language models ( LLMs ), providing a springboard to accelerate enterprise AI adoption for the region's industries.

Model builders and AI consortiums Barcelona Supercomputing Center (BSC), Bielik.AI, Dicta, H Company, Domyn, LightOn, the National Academic Infrastructure for Supercomputing in Sweden (NAISS) together with KBLab at the National Library of Sweden, the Slovak Republic, the Technology Innovation Institute (TII), the University College of London, the University of Ljubljana and UTTER are teaming with NVIDIA to optimize their models with NVIDIA Nemotron techniques to maximize cost efficiency and accuracy for enterprise AI workloads, including agentic AI.

Model post-training and inference will run on AI infrastructure in Europe from NVIDIA Cloud Partners ( NCPs ) participating in the NVIDIA DGX Cloud Lepton marketplace.

The open, sovereign models will provide a foundation for an integrated regional AI ecosystem that reflects local languages and culture. Europe's enterprises will be able to run the models on Perplexity , an AI-powered answer engine used to answer over 150 million questions per week. Companies will also be able to fine-tune the sovereign models on local NCP infrastructure through a new Hugging Face integration with DGX Cloud Lepton.

"Europe's diversity is its superpower - an engine of creativity and innovation," said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. "Together with Europe's model builders and cloud providers, we're building an AI ecosystem where intelligence is developed and served locally to provide a foundation for Europe to thrive in the age of AI - transforming every industry across the region."

Optimizing Model Accuracy and Inference Savings With NVIDIA Nemotron

Europe - the world's third largest economic region - is home to industries spanning manufacturing, robotics, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, finance, energy and creative.

To accelerate the region's AI-driven transformation, NVIDIA partners are delivering their open LLMs with support for Europe's 24 official languages. Several models also specialize in national language and culture, such as those from H Company and LightOn in France, Dicta in Israel, Domyn in Italy, Bielik.AI in Poland, the University of Ljubljana and the Slovak Republic models, BSC in Spain, NAISS and KBLab in Sweden, TII in the United Arab Emirates and the University College London in the U.K.

The LLMs will be distilled with NVIDIA Nemotron model-building techniques - including neural architecture search - as well as reinforcement learning and post-training with NVIDIA-curated synthetic data. These optimizations will reduce operational costs and boost user experiences by generating tokens faster during inference. The Nemotron post-training workloads will run on DGX Cloud Lepton hosted by European NCPs including Nebius, Nscale and Fluidstack.

Developers will be able to deploy the sovereign models as NVIDIA NIM microservices running on AI factories - on premises and across cloud service provider platforms - using a new NIM microservice that supports more than 100,000 public, private and domain-specialized LLMs hosted on Hugging Face.

Adding Europe's Sovereign AI Insights to Perplexity

Supporting AI diversity for enterprises across the region, Perplexity will integrate the sovereign AI models into its answer engine, which is used by European enterprises, publishers and organizations, including telecommunications and media giants. Perplexity uses LLMs to improve accuracy in search queries and AI outputs. The answer engine draws from credible sources in real time to accurately answer questions with in-line citations, perform deep research and complete assistive tasks.

"Perplexity's goal is to provide accurate, trustworthy answers to any question from any person, wherever they are," said Aravind Srinivas, cofounder and CEO of Perplexity. "Bringing NVIDIA-optimized sovereign AI models to Perplexity empowers innovation in Europe with AI built and running in the region."

Availability

The first distilled models from Europe's model builders are expected to be available later this year.

Watch the NVIDIA GTC Paris keynote from Huang at VivaTech and explore GTC Paris sessions .

