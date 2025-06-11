

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Mixed trend prevails in world markets ahead of the release of the monthly inflation readings from the U.S. Hopes of a positive outcome in the trade talks between the U.S. and China supported sentiment.



Wall Street Futures have edged down while markets brace for an uptick in consumer price inflation in the U.S. Major markets in Europe are trading on a mixed note. Asian markets finished trading on a positive note.



The six-currency Dollar Index has edged down. Bond yields mostly hardened. Crude oil prices rallied amidst hopes of progress in trade talks between U.S. and China. Gold recorded mild gains. Cryptocurrencies are trading mostly higher.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 42,777.00, down 0.21% S&P 500 (US500) at 6,030.10, down 0.14% Germany's DAX at 24,011.12, down 0.10% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,858.07, up 0.06% France's CAC 40 at 7,793.78, down 0.14% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,409.75, down 0.10% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 38,398.00, up 0.49% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,592.10, up 0.06% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,402.32, up 0.52% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 24,366.94, up 0.84%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.1430, up 0.04% GBP/USD at 1.3487, down 0.13% USD/JPY at 145.21, up 0.24% AUD/USD at 0.6505, down 0.28% USD/CAD at 1.3687, up 0.12% Dollar Index at 99.00, down 0.10%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.497%, up 0.54% Germany at 2.5400%, up 0.32% France at 3.226%, up 0.44% U.K. at 4.6010%, up 1.28% Japan at 1.468%, down 0.68%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Aug) at $67.69, up 1.23%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Jul) at $65.94, up 1.48%. Gold Futures (Aug) at $3,350.72, up 0.22%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $109,257.18, down 0.39% Ethereum at $2,764.34, up 0.69% XRP at $2.32, up 1.66% BNB at $666.41, up 0.64% Solana at $165.01, up 4.15%



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



