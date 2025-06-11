Deployment of Verint Coaching Bot, Wrap Up Bot and CX/EX Scoring Bot Drives AI Value to New Heights, With Plans to Scale 10X

Verint (NASDAQ: VRNT), The CX Automation Company, today announced that leading telecommunications company BT Group is leveraging Verint Coaching Bot, Wrap Up Bot and CX/EX Scoring Bot to enhance customer experience (CX) and employee experience (EX) while increasing revenue in its inbound customer sales contact centers.

Based on the value realized from the initial deployment, the company is scaling utilization of Verint bots by ten times the initial rollout from 450 to 4,500 agents. Dedicated to providing outstanding and reliable contact center service with AI-powered solutions, BT Group serves more than 25 million EE, BT and PlusNet customers across the U.K.

"BT Group's initial deployment of Verint bots delivered to expectation, with real-time agent assistance for our agents and our customers," says BT Group's Director of Sales Contact Centres for EE, BT and Plusnet, Anth Cass. "We are committed to providing exceptional customer and employee interactions, while increasing cross-sell and upsell opportunities. Verint has proven to be a strong partner in support of our goals."

After the initial deployment, BT Group expanded to more bots and agents based on the brand's success using in-the-moment coaching to improve upsell and cross-sell for broadband products and mobile lines. The brand also experienced improvements in agent onboarding and a reduction in customer churn.

"BT Group's deployment of Verint bots has clearly resulted in stronger and faster business outcomes, now," says Verint's General Manager of Copilot Bots, Josh Feast. "The expansion of their bot usage by 10X is a testament to the tangible value delivered by Verint."

Visit Verint Coaching Bot, Wrap Up Bot, CX/EX Scoring Bot and Verint Open Platform to learn more.

