Amdocs Management Limited: PLDT and Smart Complete Significant Milestone in Cloud Modernization Project with Amdocs and Expand Engagement to Include Data Platforms Upgrade and Migration

Multi-phase cloud migration to AWS equips Philippine operator and its subsidiary with scalable, AI-driven infrastructure, enhancing agility, performance, and innovation for next-gen customer experiences

JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / June 11, 2025 / Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, announced the completion of a significant milestone in cloud modernization project with PLDT Inc. (PLDT), the leading telecommunications and digital service provider in the Philippines, and its wireless subsidiary Smart Communications, Inc. (Smart), migrating PLDT's business-critical systems and legacy applications to Amazon Web Services (AWS). Building on this success, Amdocs also expanded its long-standing engagement with PLDT and Smart, signing a new agreement to launch the next phase of the end-to-end cloud modernization project.

In the completed phase, Amdocs delivered an advanced cloud operations platform hosted on AWS. This platform significantly enhances PLDT and Smart's infrastructure agility, responsiveness, and operational resilience, empowering the Philippines-based operator to scale efficiently, optimize resources, and accelerate innovation-improving the overall customer experience for end users.

Throughout the project, Amdocs has led a holistic approach to cloud adoption and management-offering strategy, planning consultancy, and robust cloud security and operations services-to ensure a seamless rollout of the unified cloud operations platform. The project's next phase will focus on the upgrade and migration of PLDT and Smart's data platforms and additional core systems to AWS. This will further enhance production stability, business support, and provide a scalable, high-performance cloud infrastructure.

"The completion of this phase of our modernization project with Amdocs marks a significant milestone in our digital transformation journey," said Gilbert Gaw, First Vice President and Head of Information Technology and the Transformation Office, PLDT and Smart. "The new AI-driven platform brings the agility and intelligence we need to future-proof our operations and sets the stage for us to continuously innovate and deliver greater value to our customers."

"The decision to adopt leading-edge, cloud-native platforms to create better connected experiences for customers is a strategically important initiative for PLDT and Smart. We're proud to have partnered with them on this groundbreaking project, and excited to deepen our collaboration in the next phase," said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy at Amdocs. "With our AI-powered platform delivered on AWS, PLDT and Smart are now better positioned to accelerate innovation, streamline operations, and focus on delivering next-generation digital services."

Amdocs will be showcasing its latest solutions at TM Forum's Digital Transformation World Ignite in Copenhagen, June 17-19.

