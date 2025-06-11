

Original-Research: Swissnet AG (formerly Beaconsmind AG) - from First Berlin Equity Research GmbH



11.06.2025 / 14:41 CET/CEST

Classification of First Berlin Equity Research GmbH to Swissnet AG (formerly Beaconsmind AG)



Company Name: Swissnet AG (formerly Beaconsmind AG) ISIN: CH0451123589



Reason for the research: Update

Recommendation: Buy

from: 11.06.2025

Target price: EUR 18.50

Target price on sight of: 12 months

Last rating change: -

Analyst: Christian Orquera



First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on swissnet AG (ISIN: CH0451123589). Analyst Christian Orquera reiterated his BUY rating and maintained his EUR 18.50 price target.



Abstract:

Swissnet Group published strong preliminary unaudited FY/24 results, exceeding our expectations. The company reported CHF 13.1m in revenue (FBe: CHF 12.6m), positive EBITDA of CHF 2.5m (FBe: CHF 2.2m) and positive free cash flow of CHF 0.5m (FBe: CHF -0.3m). These results reflect the successful integration of acquisitions, disciplined cost control and strong top-line momentum. Notably, organic revenue and adj. EBITDA growth on a like-for-like basis was 25% and 438% respectively. Recurring revenues accounted for 77% of total sales, providing strong visibility going into FY/25. The updated outlook for 2025 implies strong organic YoY revenue growth of ~40%. On the back of solid operational execution and a sound outlook for FY/25 which is underpinned by several important commercial and strategic milestones achieved in H1/25 (e.g. CHF1.2m IoT project with Philip Morris and a EUR6.2m infrastructure modernisation deal with a leading European drugstore chain), we reiterate our EUR18.50 price target and Buy recommendation (upside 203%).

First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu swissnet AG (ISIN: CH0451123589) veröffentlicht. Analyst Christian Orquera bestätigt seine BUY-Empfehlung und bestätigt sein Kursziel von EUR 18,50.

Zusammenfassung:

Die Swissnet Gruppe hat ein starkes vorläufiges, ungeprüftes Ergebnis für das Geschäftsjahr 2024 veröffentlicht und damit unsere Erwartungen übertroffen. Das Unternehmen erzielte einen Umsatz von CHF 13,1 Mio. (FBe: CHF 12,6 Mio.), einen positiven EBITDA von CHF 2,5 Mio. (FBe: CHF 2,2 Mio.) und einen positiven Free Cashflow von CHF 0,5 Mio. (FBe: CHF -0,3 Mio.). Diese Ergebnisse spiegeln die erfolgreiche Integration von Akquisitionen, disziplinierte Kostenkontrolle und eine starke Umsatzdynamik wider. Das organische Wachstum auf vergleichbarer Basis erreichte 25% beim Umsatz und beeindruckende 438% beim adj. EBITDA. Der Anteil der wiederkehrenden Umsätze lag bei 77% des Gesamtumsatzes, was eine hohe Visibilität für das kommende Geschäftsjahr 2025 verspricht. Der aktualisierte Ausblick für das Jahr 2025 sieht ein starkes organisches Umsatzwachstum von ~40% vor. Vor dem Hintergrund einer soliden operativen Umsetzung und eines soliden Ausblicks für das GJ/25, der durch mehrere wichtige kommerzielle und strategische Meilensteine in H1/25 untermauert wird (z.B. ein IoT-Projekt mit Philip Morris in Höhe von CHF 1,2 Mio. und einen Vertrag über die Modernisierung der Infrastruktur mit einer führenden europäischen Drogeriekette in Höhe von EUR 6,2 Mio.), bekräftigen wir unser Kursziel von EUR 18,50 und unsere Kaufempfehlung (Aufwärtspotenzial 203%).



