Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 11, 2025) - Pantera Silver Corp. (TSXV: PNTR) ("Pantera" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a corporate update on its exploration plans for the Rakanco Silver Project in Bolivia. The Company is moving forward with an ambitious exploration program, including a cutting-edge remote satellite survey, to unlock the geological potential of this prospective silver region.

"We are excited to incorporate a remote satellite survey into our exploration toolkit for the Rakanco Project," said Jay Roberge, President and CEO of Pantera Silver Corp. "This advanced technology provides us a technical edge by revealing the geological story beneath the surface of this underexplored region. Bolivia's silver heritage, combined with the Rakanco Project's proximity to historic mines like Todos Santos and the emerging Carangas deposit, fuels our optimism. This survey is a critical step toward defining drill targets and advancing our mission to deliver value to our shareholders and the communities we work with."

The Rakanco Project, spanning 17,975 hectares across three concessions (Fahed, Rakan, and Nada) in the Mejillones and Sabaya Provinces of Oruro Department, southwest Bolivia, is strategically located in an area renowned for its rich history of silver mineralization. Pantera is now advancing its initial exploration efforts, which may include the consolidation of historical data, rock and regolith sampling, mapping, airborne geophysical and LiDAR surveying, and the newly announced remote satellite survey in advance of an initial exploration drilling program.

Satellite Survey: Purpose and Geological Capabilities

The region around the Rokanco project is ideal for a Satellite survey given its exposed rock surface with little to no vegetation, and its higher elevation which reduces atmospheric interference. This provides the ideal circumstances for clear imaging.

The remote satellite survey will leverage advanced imaging technology to provide a comprehensive, high-resolution overview of the Rakanco Project's surface and subsurface features. This non-invasive technique uses multispectral and hyperspectral imaging to detect mineral signatures, structural patterns, and alteration zones that are indicative of silver and associated mineralization. By analyzing reflected light across various wavelengths, the survey can identify geological formations and anomalies that may not be visible through traditional ground-based methods.

This technology enhances Pantera's ability to map fault lines, vein systems, and potential drill targets with greater precision, particularly in the rugged and expansive terrain of the Rakanco Project. The survey's geological capabilities include delineating areas of hydrothermal alteration-often a key indicator of silver deposits-and providing insights into the structural controls that influence mineralization. These findings will complement the Company's other exploration plans which may include sampling, mapping, airborne geophysical and LiDAR surveys, creating a robust dataset to guide exploration.

Benefits to Pantera Silver

The satellite survey offers significant benefits to Pantera as it advances its goal of making a world-class silver discovery. By providing a cost-effective and time-efficient method to assess the vast 17,975-hectare property, the survey reduces the need for extensive preliminary groundwork, allowing the Company to prioritize high-potential targets early in the exploration process. This accelerates decision-making and optimizes resource allocation, key advantages for a junior exploration company like Pantera.

Furthermore, the detailed geological insights gained from the survey will enhance the Company's ability to refine its exploration strategy, increasing the likelihood of identifying economically viable silver deposits. The data will also support Pantera's collaboration with local communities and partners by providing a clearer picture of the project's potential, fostering informed engagement and sustainable development opportunities.

Next Steps

Pantera has commenced the satellite survey and expects final results in the coming weeks, pending logistical coordination, favorable weather conditions and final analysis. The Company will integrate the survey results with its ongoing exploration activities, to build a comprehensive targeting model. Updates on timelines and progress will be provided as the program advances, alongside developments at Pantera's Nuevo Taxco Silver Project in Mexico.

About Pantera Silver Corp.

Pantera Silver Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company committed to enhancing shareholder value by advancing silver-focused portfolio of mineral projects through collaborative partnerships and highly experienced technical teams. Pantera will continue to seek out and secure high-quality, unencumbered projects through research, staking and strategic acquisitions. Throughout the process, our mission is to help nurture and maintain prosperous communities by exploring for and discovering resource opportunities that build lasting relationships through honest and respectful business and environmental practices while contributing to the growing needs of mined raw materials for a new green economy.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual financial results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the estimated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements and the forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Pantera Silver Corp disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for release publication, distribution or

dissemination directly, or indirectly, in whole or in part, in or into the United States.

