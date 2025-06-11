

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (KTOS), a technology company in defense, national security and global markets, Wednesday said it received $25 million task order to support ground system capabilities for Evolved Strategic Satellite Communications (SATCOM) (ESS).



The ESS system will provide satellite communications capability for the Nuclear Command, Control, and Communications (NC3) mission in all operational environments.



The task order under the Command and Control System-Consolidated (CCS-C) Sustainment and Resiliency (C-SAR) contract with the U.S. Space Force (USSF) Space Systems Command (SSC) has a 34-month period of performance beginning March 14, 2025 through November 30, 2027.



This was achieved under a C-SAR single-award indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract with a maximum value of $579 million awarded to Kratos on November 15, 2023.



'One of the primary CCS-C infrastructure changes associated with this task order is the implementation of Kratos' OpenSpace Platform to support the specified needs of the program. OpenSpace employs a modern, containerized and orchestrated architecture enabling the Space Force to select only the OpenSpace capabilities needed as missions evolve, providing a pathway for enterprise ground services for MILSATCOM constellations to effectively scale for future space vehicles while improving availability and resiliency,' said Phil Carrai, President of Kratos' Space, Training & Cybersecurity Division.



