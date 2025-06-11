The integration enables no-code development of agentic AI applications with sovereign control and production-grade performance for the enterprise

EnterpriseDB (EDB), the leading Postgres data and AI company, announced today at NVIDIA GTC Paris the integration of its intelligent platform, EDB Postgres AI, with NVIDIA NIM microservices, enabling users across the enterprise to rapidly build and deploy generative AI chatbots and agentic applications using retrieval-augmented generation (RAG)-with little to no coding required.

According to EDB research (May 2025), just 13% of enterprises globally have successfully deployed a broad set of agentic AI apps at scale, slowed by fragmented infrastructure, limited model control, and the complexity of integrating AI with proprietary data. To overcome these barriers, EDB Postgres AI now leverages NVIDIA NeMo Retriever extraction, embedding and reranking models to ingest multimodal enterprise data. Support for a catalog of NVIDIA NIM microservices facilitates AI model processing. Together, these capabilities help enterprises operationalize their AI-securely, at scale, and on their infrastructure of choice.

"With our intuitive no-code interface, we're empowering a broader range of users to rapidly build and safely launch generative AI applications into production faster than ever before," said Jozef de Vries, Chief Product Engineering Officer, EDB. "Because EDB Postgres AI integrates NVIDIA AI Enterprise components and runs on the customer's choice of cloud or on-premises, enterprises can bring models to their data, not the other way around. That means more control, more agility, and a more secure path to agentic AI."

EDB's approach reflects a broader shift toward platform sovereignty: giving enterprises control over their data, infrastructure, and model deployment. Built on Postgres and designed to run natively in Kubernetes, EDB Postgres AI is uniquely architected to support secure, compliant, and scalable agentic AI development for real-world use cases.

