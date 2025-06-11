Integration of ArcOS with NVIDIA DPF enables seamless service orchestration and lifecycle management of NVIDIA BlueField DPUs in Kubernetes clusters-simplifying operations for network operators.

Arrcus, the hyperscale networking software company and a leader in core, edge, and multi-cloud routing and switching infrastructure, today announced its integration with the NVIDIA DOCA Platform Framework (DPF), enabling containerized networking services on NVIDIA BlueField-3 DPUs to be seamlessly deployed, managed, and scaled within Kubernetes environments.

Built for cloud-native data centers, NVIDIA DPF simplifies the lifecycle management of software components on BlueField and provides an open, extensible framework for deploying services such as ArcOS. The combination of ArcOS with DPF enables network operators to run a full-featured, high-performance routing stack directly on BlueField, unlocking new levels of scalability, reliability, and automation at the edge, in the cloud-native datacenter, or across multicloud infrastructure.

Key benefits of ArcOS integrated with DPF include:

Scalability: ArcOS containers can be deployed at scale across Kubernetes clusters, ensuring efficient and dynamic workload distribution.

High Availability: ArcOS pods are automatically restarted in the event of failure, providing fast failover and uninterrupted network service.

Seamless Rolling Updates: Version-controlled deployment of ArcOS containers enables non-disruptive updates and streamlined software upgrades.

Custom Resource Definitions (CRDs): ArcOS Operator integrates with Kubernetes to support declarative configuration using CRDs, bringing automation and agility to networking.

"At Arrcus, we are committed to delivering highly performant, programmable networking solutions tailored for the most demanding AI, cloud, and edge environments," said Shekar Ayyar, CEO and Chairman at Arrcus. "By integrating ArcOS with NVIDIA DPF, we are enabling network operators to simplify operations while deploying advanced network services at cloud scale, directly on NVIDIA BlueField."

The integrated architecture enables ArcOS to orchestrate networking functions between physical functions (PFs), virtual functions (VFs), and sub-functions (SFs), offloaded on the BlueField and accelerated with NVIDIA OVS-DOCA. ArcOS supports a complete networking stack-including VRFs, routing, tunneling protocols, and VXLAN overlays, delivering hardware accelerated connectivity for AI workloads. In addition, Service Function Chaining (SFC) with DPF enables integration of telemetry and security services thus delivering a highly performant, secure, overlay routing infrastructure that can be operated at scale. This integration highlights Arrcus' continued innovation in disaggregated, programmable infrastructure and its dedication to accelerating next-generation workloads through AI-ready, cloud-native networking software.

About Arrcus

Arrcus is a leading provider of networking software solutions that empower businesses to achieve unparalleled scalability, performance, and reliability in their infrastructure. Arrcus is disrupting the industry with disaggregated solutions that deliver innovative, agile, and cost-effective networking, allowing enterprises to break free from traditional, monolithic systems and embrace a more flexible, efficient, and scalable approach to modern networking. The Arrcus team consists of world-class technologists who have an unparalleled record in shipping industry-leading networking products, complemented by industry thought leaders, operating executives, strategic partners, and top-tier VCs. The company is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. For more information, go to www.arrcus.com or follow Arrcus on LinkedIn and Twitter/X.

