At NVIDIA GTC Paris, Cadence (Nasdaq: CDNS) announced it is providing optimized solutions for the world's first industrial AI cloud in collaboration with NVIDIA.

Customers will be able to accelerate the development of their industrial technology by leveraging Cadence's industry-leading solutions, optimized for NVIDIA Grace Blackwell platforms. These innovative solutions include the Fidelity CFD Platform, the Spectre X Simulator, the Voltus IC Power Integrity Solution, and the Innovus Implementation System, among others.

Europe's industrial AI ecosystem will be able to leverage Cadence solvers accelerated by NVIDIA Blackwell systems by up to 80X from the industrial AI cloud. Ascendance is using Cadence Fidelity computational fluid dynamics software and NVIDIA accelerated computing to design the future of aviation, achieving a 20X reduction in simulation runtimes.

In addition, the AI cloud will be built using the NVIDIA Omniverse Blueprint for AI factory design and operations, which leverages the Cadence Reality Digital Twin Platform to simulate and optimize the entire operation in a physically accurate virtual environment, enabling engineering teams to build smarter, more reliable facilities. This approach further ensures performance-driven data center design and drives peak operational efficiency.

"Cadence's solutions, combined with NVIDIA AI infrastructure, are transforming the future of engineering design for the European ecosystem," said Michael Jackson, corporate vice president and general manager of the System Design and Analysis Group at Cadence. "By making our solutions available on the NVIDIA industrial AI cloud, we're empowering Europe's leaders to design intelligent systems faster and with higher quality than ever before."

"The ability to simulate the physical world with extraordinary fidelity and speed is transforming engineering and design," said Tim Costa, senior director, CUDA-X and CAE at NVIDIA. "With Cadence tools running on the world's first industrial AI cloud, Europe's engineers can invent, test and refine the future before it's built."

Built on 10,000 NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs in NVIDIA DGX B200 systems and NVIDIA RTX Pro Servers, and running NVIDIA CUDA-X, and NVIDIA Omniverse accelerated workloads, this new AI cloud enables Europe's industrial leaders to leverage Cadence solutions, accelerating applications for semiconductor and system design end markets, including automotive, energy infrastructure and manufacturing.

Cadence recently announced that it is transforming AI-accelerated simulation for multiple markets, including industrial AI, with its new Cadence MillenniumM2000 Supercomputer. The Millennium M2000 Supercomputer combines industry-leading design software from Cadence and NVIDIA CUDA-X libraries with the NVIDIA Blackwell platform, including the NVIDIA GB200 NVL72 systems, to accelerate silicon, system and drug design.

More information on Cadence technology and solutions can be found at www.cadence.com.

About Cadence

Cadence is a market leader in AI and digital twins, pioneering the application of computational software to accelerate innovation in the engineering design of silicon to systems. Our design solutions, based on Cadence's Intelligent System Design strategy, are essential for the world's leading semiconductor and systems companies to build their next-generation products from chips to full electromechanical systems that serve a wide range of markets, including hyperscale computing, mobile communications, automotive, aerospace, industrial, drug design and robotics. In 2024, Cadence was recognized by the Wall Street Journal as one of the world's top 100 best-managed companies. Cadence solutions offer limitless opportunities-learn more at www.cadence.com.

