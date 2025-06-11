Anzeige
Mittwoch, 11.06.2025
Antimon-Trio in den USA: NevGold, Perpetua und UAMY läuten Boom der kritischen Rohstoffe ein
WKN: A2R8JZ | ISIN: XS2056719359
Frankfurt
11.06.25 | 09:34
80,49 Euro
+0,09 % +0,07
11.06.2025 15:38 Uhr
Powering Sustainable Trade: DP World's Global Blueprint for a Net-Zero Future

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 11, 2025 / DP World

At DP World, sustainability is not a "nice to have" initiative - it is foundational to how we build trade infrastructure, operate globally, and deliver impact locally. As the effects of climate change intensify, our responsibility is twofold: to reduce emissions across operations and to build resilience in the communities and ecosystems we serve.

From South America to the Horn of Africa, DP World is not just reducing emissions - we're rewriting what climate leadership looks like for global corporations.

Setting the Course: DP World's Net-Zero Roadmap

To tackle the climate crisis with ambition and accountability, DP World committed to a clearly defined and science-based decarbonization pathway.

With 2022 established as our base year for tracking emissions, we set a 2030 target to reduce Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 42% and Scope 3 emissions by 28%. By 2050, the goal is net-zero emissions across the full lifecycle of our end-to-end shipping and logistics services.

This will be achieved through equipment electrification and efficiency, digitalization of processes, renewable energy use, low-carbon fuel production, and carbon compensation to offset unavoidable footprints.

Turning Strategy into Impact: DP World's Track Record of Results

These environmental goals are built on a long history of sustainable operations in communities and regions across the world. Through partnerships spanning the nonprofit, government, and private sector, we have delivered results, including:

  • Southampton's Diesel-Free Milestone: DP World's terminal in Southampton became the first in the UK to eliminate diesel use, switching entirely to Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil. This slashed emissions from terminal operations by over 80%.

  • Reforesting Coastal Ecuador: In Posorja, Ecuador, over 200,000 mangrove trees were planted in partnership with CALISUR. This restoration project is expected to capture three million tons of carbon - the equivalent of offsetting the emissions from 950 wind turbines running for a full year.

  • Renewable Energy in Chile: DP World in Chile became the first port operator in South America certified for 100% renewable electricity, sourced from hydro-electric plants.

  • Solar Power in Somaliland: Through a partnership with Berbera Electric Company, DP World's port in Berbera is now powered by an 8MW solar facility. This innovation is not only reducing Scope 1 & 2 emissions, it is also unlocking Berbera's potential as a major sustainable trade hub.

  • WASH Infrastructure in India: In India, DP World is addressing the water crisis by improving access to clean water and sanitation across five villages and schools, reaching over 15,000 people. This effort connects our climate and equity agenda at the grassroots level.

Leading Trade Toward a Sustainable Future

As the climate crisis escalates, DP World is stepping forward with solutions that are bold, inclusive, and scalable. Our approach delivers tangible climate benefits while positioning trade as a force for sustainability and resilience.

The road to net zero isn't linear. But with the right partnerships, the right policies, and a deep sense of purpose - DP World is reshaping the global energy system from our position at the world's trade gateways.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from DP World on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: DP World
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/dp-world
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: DP World



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/powering-sustainable-trade-dp-worlds-global-blueprint-for-a-net-1038287

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
