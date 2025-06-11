Anzeige
WKN: 394869 | ISIN: BMG657731060 | Ticker-Symbol: B3O
Tradegate
11.06.25 | 13:25
2,442 Euro
+1,67 % +0,040
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NORDIC AMERICAN TANKERS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NORDIC AMERICAN TANKERS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,3662,39816:57
2,3682,40016:39
Nordic American Tankers Limited - 2024 Annual Report 20-F

Wednesday, June 11, 2025

Dear Shareholders and Investors,

For sake of good order, Nordic American Tankers Limitedand our website www.nat.bm(annual reports).

Any shareholder may receive a hard copy of NAT's complete 2024 Form 20-F, free of charge upon request to the below contacts.

Our Annual General meeting date will be decided later.

Sincerely,

Herbjorn Hansson
Founder, Chairman & CEO

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. www.nat.bm

Contacts:

Bjørn Giæver, CFO
Nordic American Tankers Ltd
Tel: +1 888 755 8391

Alexander Kihle, Finance Manager
Nordic American Tankers Ltd
Tel: +47 91 724 171



