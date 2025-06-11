Advancing from development phase into production with 3ATI units

IEE, manufacturer of field-proven military displays, is moving into the production phase of a contract with L3Harris to deliver hundreds of 3ATI Electric Warfare (EW) Multi-Function Displays (MFDs) following the recent first-flight success of the Viper Shield digital electronic warfare system in the single-seat F-16 Block 70. As the cockpit display portion of a multi-LRU EW System (EWS), IEE's 3ATI is a critical part of the Viper Shield system.

IEE 3ATI EW-MFD

The full-color 3ATI is a smart display that presents threat data as well as diagnostic functions for the EWS. It also functions as the aircrew controller of the EWS. Through six system control buttons, the unit provides controls to start built-in test, prioritize threats, change modes, and mute audio. It can also give selective menus to regulate and change mission characteristics of the EWS. It features a two-position brightness control button to regulate the screen brightness from NVIS through daylight readable luminance.

"IEE has been working with L3Harris on this game changing technology for several years, and we continue to support the development and production of this 3ATI for the all-digital electronic warfare suite," said Steve Motter, VP of Business Development. "We congratulate the Viper Shield team for a successful first flight and are happy to have entered the production phase of this exciting project."

IEE's 3ATI is customizable to size, resolution, interface and bezel design.

Product Features and Specifications

Active display area: 2.38" x 2.38"

24-bit color

480 x 480 pixel resolution, RGB vertical stripe arrangement

Choice of bezel buttons or control knob

Backlit LED

Adjustable brightness control, day/night mode

MIL-STD-1553B and RS-422 Tx/Rx (x2) serial interface; other interfaces available

Processor: DM370 System on Module (SOM) with: ARM® Cortex® -A8 at 800 MHz, 256/512 or 512/512 MB DRAM/Flash TMS320C64x+ DSP core at 800 MHz POWER SGX graphics accelerator



About IEE:

For over 75 years, IEE has been a trusted provider of enhanced displays for military and industrial applications. From rapid prototyping of custom designs to full-scale production runs, IEE's factory in Sylmar, CA produces innovative displays with advanced features like low-latency video processing, high-bright and NVIS backlighting, and lightweight, ruggedized enclosures. IEE's direct control of critical process steps reduces costs, decreases production lead times and improves lifecycle management. IEE display products are distributed worldwide. IEE is ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D certified. For more information: visit ieeinc.com

