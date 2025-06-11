KeyBank Named Honoree of The Civic 50 for the Twelfth Year

Key is one of only a small number of companies that have consistently achieved high marks throughout the program's 13-year history

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESS Newswire / June 11, 2025 / For the twelfth time, KeyBank (NYSE:KEY) has been recognized by Points of Light as one of the 50 most community-minded companies in America in 2025. The recognition is based on The Civic 50 survey that is administered by True Impact and consists of quantitative and qualitative questions.

The honorees are selected based on four dimensions of their community engagement and social impact programs: investment of resources, integration across business functions, institutionalization through policies and systems and impact measurement.

Key is one of only a small number of companies that have consistently achieved such high marks throughout the program's 13-year history.'

Additionally, Key has also been recognized as this year's Financials Sector Leader. This is the eighth year KeyBank has received this recognition.

"We are grateful to receive the Points of Light recognition which honors our long-held purpose of helping our clients, our colleagues, and our communities thrive," said Eric Fiala, Chief Corporate Responsibility Officer for KeyBank and CEO of the KeyBank Foundation. "KeyBank has invested more than $50 billion in our communities since 2017 through affordable housing, small business and home lending, and transformative philanthropy. As we celebrate our bicentennial, we are excited to continue making investments that support the growth, revitalization, and sustainability of all of the communities we so proudly serve."

The Civic 50 is an initiative of Points of Light that recognizes the 50 most community-minded companies in the United States. The Civic 50 survey is based on Points of Light's Corporate Civic Engagement Framework that creates a roadmap for companies committed to using their time, talent, and resources to drive social impact in their business and communities.

ABOUT KEYCORP

In 2025, KeyCorp celebrates its bicentennial, marking 200 years of service to clients and communities from Maine to Alaska. To learn more, visit KeyBank Heritage Center. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $189 billion at March 31, 2025.

Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,200 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit?https://www.key.com/. KeyBank Member FDIC.

ABOUT KEYBANK FOUNDATION

KeyBank Foundation is a nonprofit charitable foundation that supports organizations and initiatives aimed at improving financial wellness, education, and community development. Through strategic philanthropy, KeyBank Foundation works to create thriving communities and drive meaningful, lasting change.

