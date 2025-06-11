Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 11, 2025) - Nitin Jain, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Shelly Jamieson, Chair of the Board of Sienna Senior Living Inc. (Sienna or the Company) (TSX: SIA), and front-line team members, joined Robert Peterman, Chief Commercial Officer, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market and celebrate the Company's 15th anniversary of being listed on TSX and the expansion of its employee share ownership program, Sienna Ownership and Rewards (SOAR) for Service.





SOAR builds on the original one-time share grant by awarding additional shares to team members as they reach milestone work anniversaries, recognizing Sienna's highly engaged and dedicated team.

Sienna is one of Canada's largest owners and operators of senior living communities, with more than 100 high quality long-term care and retirement residences across Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta, and Saskatchewan. Since its 2010 IPO, Sienna's market capitalization has grown nearly nine times from $190 million to approximately $1.7 billion today.

With a fully integrated operating platform and a workforce of 14,500 team members, the majority of whom are shareholders, Sienna is aligning ownership with long-term growth in one of Canada's fastest growing sectors.

