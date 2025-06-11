ArcOS leverages NVIDIA DOCA Software Framework to Offload and Accelerate Datacenter Network Functions to NVIDIA BlueField driving Increased Performance and Superior Energy Efficiencies

Arrcus, the hyperscale networking software company and a leader in core-to-edge AI networking solutions, today announced the enablement of AI-scale networking on NVIDIA BlueField-3 DPUs to empower enterprise datacenters with superior scalability, security, and resource efficiency-all while reducing power consumption. By integrating its cutting-edge ArcOS® network operating system with NVIDIA BlueField-3, Arrcus is accelerating software-defined datacenter networking, freeing up critical compute resources, and enabling high-performance workloads.

Modern datacenter architectures support multitenancy, allowing a single physical or virtual infrastructure to be securely shared among multiple tenants. This design enables efficient resource sharing, on-demand scalability, and reduced costs. Traditionally, virtualized network functions-such as EVPN/VXLAN, routing, IPsec, Access Control Lists (ACLs), and Network Address Translation (NAT)-are executed on the host CPU to facilitate connectivity. However, Arrcus' ArcOS enhances efficiency by offloading these critical networking functions to NVIDIA BlueField-3 DPU instead. This shift significantly improves scalability and accelerates performance while freeing up host CPU resources for mission-critical applications. The result is an optimized, high-performance, and cost-effective datacenter infrastructure.

Arrcus ArcOS leverages the NVIDIA DOCA software framework, which provides a broad set of acceleration libraries that enable line-rate, software-defined packet processing and low-latency cloud network connectivity, leveraging purpose-built NVIDIA BlueField hardware accelerators.

The combined power of Arrcus ArcOS, NVIDIA BlueField-3 and NVIDIA DOCA delivers:

Seamless Connectivity ArcOS accelerated with BlueField and DOCA provides secure overlay tunnels for robust and scalable multi-cloud networking, enabling enterprises to seamlessly extend workloads across environments.

ArcOS accelerated with BlueField and DOCA provides secure overlay tunnels for robust and scalable multi-cloud networking, enabling enterprises to seamlessly extend workloads across environments. High-Performance Offloading Functions like Routing, EVPN/VxLAN, IPSec, ACLs, and NAT are processed on BlueField-3 DPUs, enhancing throughput and efficiency while lowering CPU overhead.

Functions like Routing, EVPN/VxLAN, IPSec, ACLs, and NAT are processed on BlueField-3 DPUs, enhancing throughput and efficiency while lowering CPU overhead. Optimized Compute Utilization By reducing the networking burden on CPUs, enterprises can allocate more processing power to other demanding workloads.

By reducing the networking burden on CPUs, enterprises can allocate more processing power to other demanding workloads. Advanced Traffic Engineering Security Built-in QoS, telemetry, and security functions ensure high performance, reliability, and protection against cyber risks.

Built-in QoS, telemetry, and security functions ensure high performance, reliability, and protection against cyber risks. Simplified provisioning and automation - Simplified provisioning and agility using NVIDIA DOCA Platform Framework (DPF) to orchestrate, configure and monitor ArcOS on BlueField-3 in cloud-native environments.

"With the exponential rise of AI-driven workloads, enterprises need datacenter networking solutions that deliver high performance, scalability, and energy efficiency without compromise," said Shekar Ayyar, Chairman and CEO at Arrcus. "By leveraging NVIDIA BlueField-3 with our industry-leading ArcOS, we are transforming software-defined networking and unlocking new levels of efficiency for modern datacenters."

"As enterprises rapidly adopt AI, the demand for scalable, high performant data center infrastructure has never been greater," said Ash Bhalgat, Senior Director of AI Networking and Security Solutions, Ecosystem and Marketing at NVIDIA. "ArcOS accelerated with NVIDIA BlueField-3 and DOCA brings new levels of efficiency to enterprise AI factories while supporting zero trust security for agentic AI workloads."

ArcOS on NVIDIA BlueField-3 is now available for trials and deployment. To see a demo, please visit us at GTC Paris, Booth S32. For more information on how Arrcus and NVIDIA BlueField-3 are transforming enterprise networking, visit www.arrcus.com.

About Arrcus

Arrcus is a leading provider of networking software solutions that empower businesses to achieve unparalleled scalability, performance, and reliability in their infrastructure. Arrcus is disrupting the industry with disaggregated solutions that deliver innovative, agile, and cost-effective networking, allowing enterprises to break free from traditional, monolithic systems and embrace a more flexible, efficient, and scalable approach to modern networking. The Arrcus team consists of world-class technologists who have an unparalleled record in shipping industry-leading networking products, complemented by industry thought leaders, operating executives, strategic partners, and top-tier VCs. The company is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. For more information, go to www.arrcus.com or follow Arrcus on LinkedIn and Twitter/X.

