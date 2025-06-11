Anzeige
Mittwoch, 11.06.2025
Antimon-Trio in den USA: NevGold, Perpetua und UAMY läuten Boom der kritischen Rohstoffe ein
WKN: 860804 | ISIN: FR0000120966
11.06.2025 17:48 Uhr
Societe BIC: Governance Evolution - BIC announces the appointment of Rob Versloot as CEO

GOVERNANCE EVOLUTION AT BIC

BIC announces the appointment of Rob Versloot as CEO

Clichy, France - June 11th, 2025 - Following a thorough and diligent selection process led by the Succession Committee, the Board of Directors of Société BIC, chaired by Edouard Bich, decided to appoint Rob Versloot as Chief Executive Officer, effective September 15th, 2025.

The Board of Directors is pleased to welcome Rob Versloot as the new CEO of BIC. With a distinguished international career and a proven track record of growing organizations successfully, he brings the strategic vision and operational excellence needed to guide BIC into its next phase of sustainable growth. His leadership has consistently delivered strong results while fostering a forward-looking culture-qualities that will be instrumental in navigating today's dynamic global landscape.

Gonzalve Bich, current Director and Chief Executive Officer, will continue to serve in his role until Rob Versloot officially assumes office. During this transition period, Gonzalve and Rob will work in close partnership, ensuring a seamless handover. This collaborative approach, supported by BIC's Board of Directors and Executive Committee, will sustain business continuity and momentum across all operations.

Edouard Bich, Chair of the Board of Directors, said:

"On behalf of the Board, I am delighted to welcome Rob to BIC. His appointment marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter of growth, innovation, and global expansion. The transition period will ensure that the Group remains focused, agile, and aligned with its long-term ambitions."

Rob Versloot, BIC's incoming Chief Executive Officer, commented:

"Joining BIC is more than stepping into a new role - it's becoming part of an iconic brand that touches the lives of billions of consumers worldwide, across generations, through everyday essentials. I'm grateful for the opportunity to build on the work of Gonzalve Bich, whose leadership has left a lasting legacy. I look forward to building on this foundation with a relentless focus on meeting consumers' needs and developing sustainable innovation. It is an honor to write the next chapter together with BIC team members, globally."

Biography of Rob Versloot

Born in the Netherlands in 1967, Rob Versloot graduated in Business Administration from the University of Groningen in 1992. He began his career at Nutricia & Danone, where he held a series of progressively senior marketing, commercial, and general management roles across Europe, Brazil, Southeast Asia, and Central Asia. In 2008, he joined the Hero Group, initially overseeing regional markets in Europe, North America and China, before being appointed CEO in 2012. During Versloot's tenure, Hero Group has been transformed into an integrated, focused, and fast-growing company, with double-digit pace in the last three years. Over more than three decades in the FMCG sector, Rob has led complex transformations, driven sustainable growth, and built high-performing teams across both emerging and mature markets.

Information relating to the financial conditions of the recruitment of Rob Versloot will be made public according to applicable regulations and the recommendations of the AFEP-MEDEF Corporate Governance Code.

***

Contacts

Brice Paris
VP Investor Relations
+33 6 42 87 54 73
brice.paris@bicworld.com



Investor Relations
investors.info@bicworld.com





Bethridge Toovell
VP Global Communications
+1 917 821 4249
bethridge.toovell@bicworld.com



Isabelle de Segonzac
Image 7, Press Relations contact
+33 6 89 87 61 39
isegonzac@image7.fr

Agenda

All dates to be confirmed

First Half 2025 Results July 30, 2025
Third Quarter 2025 Net Sales October 28, 2025

About BIC

A global leader in stationery, lighters, and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday life. For 80 years, BIC's commitment to delivering high-quality, affordable, and trusted products has established BIC as a symbol of reliability and innovation. With a presence in over 160 countries, and over 13,000 team members worldwide, BIC's portfolio includes iconic brands and products such as BIC® 4-Color, BodyMark®, Cello®, Cristal®, Inkbox®, BIC Kids®, Lucky, Rocketbook®, Tattly®, Tipp-Ex®, Wite-Out®, Djeep®, EZ Load, EZ Reach®, BIC® Flex, Soleil®, Tangle Teezer® and more. Listed on Euronext Paris and included in the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes, BIC is also recognized for its steadfast commitments to sustainability and education. For more, visit www.corporate.bic.com and to see BIC's full range of products visit www.bic.com. Follow BIC on LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
