Disclosure in accordance with the AMF recommendations

Regulatory News:

Antin Infrastructure Partners SA (Paris:ANTIN) held its Annual Shareholder Meeting today in Paris, under the chairmanship of Alain Rauscher, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer.

The shareholders, who represented 97.50% of voting rights, approved all the resolutions presented, and in particular:

approved the statutory and consolidated financial statements for 2024

decided on the distribution of an amount of €0.71 per share. Given the interim payment of €0.34 per share made on 14 November 2024, the balance of the distribution, i.e., €0.37 per share, will be paid on 18 June 2025 (ex-date: 16 June 2025)

renewed, for a period of three years, the terms of office of Lynne Shamwana and Dagmar Valcarcel. The Board of Directors remains comprised of six members, three of whom are independent, and the composition of its Committees remains unchanged

approved the 2025 compensation policies for the corporate officers, as well as the compensation paid or awarded for 2024

equipped the Board of Directors with a set of financial authorisations, giving it a degree of flexibility to initiate securities within a strictly defined framework

The Board of Directors met after the Annual Shareholder Meeting and decided in particular to continue the liquidity agreement with BNP Paribas Arbitrage.

Alain Rauscher invited shareholders to the next Annual Shareholder Meeting that will take place on 10 June 2026.

The results of the votes are available on the website https://www.antin-ip.com/shareholders, section "Shareholder Meetings

About Antin Infrastructure Partners

Antin Infrastructure Partners is a leading private equity firm focused on infrastructure. With over €33 billion in assets under management across its Flagship, Mid Cap and NextGen investment strategies, Antin targets investments in the energy and environment, digital, transport and social infrastructure sectors. With offices in Paris, London, New York, Singapore, Seoul and Luxembourg, Antin employs over 240 professionals dedicated to growing, improving and transforming infrastructure businesses while delivering long-term value to portfolio companies and investors. Majority owned by its partners, Antin is listed on compartment A of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Ticker: ANTIN ISIN: FR0014005AL0).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250611236073/en/

Contacts:

Media

Thomas Kamm, Partner Head of Communication

Nicolle Graugnard, Communication Director

Email: media@antin-ip.com



Shareholder Relations

Ludmilla Binet, Head of Shareholder Relations

Email: shareholders@antin-ip.com



Brunswick

Email: antinip@brunswickgroup.com

Tristan Roquet Montegon: +33 (0)6 37 00 52 57