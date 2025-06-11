New to The Street Launches New Broadcast Series Featuring Lahontan Gold Corp. and CEO Kimberly Ann Arntson

Filming Begins Thursday, June 12 at the New York Stock Exchange - Campaign Includes National TV Coverage, Earned Media, TV Commercials, and Full Social Media Amplification

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 11, 2025 / New to The Street, one of the nation's longest-running business television platforms, proudly announces a new multi-part media series spotlighting Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSX-V:LG)(OTCQB:LGCXF) and its Founder, President, and CEO Kimberly Ann Arntson. The new campaign begins filming Thursday, June 12th from the iconic New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and will feature national television broadcasts, earned media placements, custom-produced commercials, and expansive social media distribution across all major platforms.

The announcement marks a renewed and expanded collaboration between Lahontan Gold and New to The Street, building on prior successful media appearances. As part of this enhanced engagement, the series will integrate New to The Street'sNewsOut video press release platform, increasing the company's visibility to institutional investors, retail audiences, and global media outlets.

"We know we're doing something right when great clients like Lahontan keep coming back and expanding into our new media offerings like NewsOut and TV commercials," said Vince Caruso, Creator and Executive Producer of New to The Street. "Kimberly Ann is a standout executive in the gold sector, and we're honored to help bring her story and vision to our national audience."

The new series will air as sponsored programming on Fox Business Network and Bloomberg Television, and will be distributed to New to The Street's rapidly growing base of over 2.5 million YouTube subscribers. In addition, select segments will be amplified through outdoor placements across Times Square, Wall Street, and midtown Manhattan, as well as through targeted media placements with ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX local affiliates.

The content will feature in-depth interviews with Kimberly Ann Arntson, highlighting Lahontan's exploration strategy in Nevada's prolific Walker Lane District, ongoing drilling results, and the company's plans for growth and shareholder value creation.

Broadcast air dates and digital release schedules will be announced in the coming days.

About Lahontan Gold Corp.

Lahontan Gold Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on the development of high-grade gold and silver assets in Nevada. The company's flagship Santa Fe Project lies within the highly prospective Walker Lane District, a region renowned for its rich mining history and ongoing gold discoveries. Led by CEO Kimberly Ann Arntson, Lahontan is rapidly advancing its exploration efforts to unlock shareholder value through responsible and aggressive project development.

Website: www.lahontangoldcorp.com

About New to The Street

New to The Street is a nationally recognized media platform that produces and distributes in-depth interviews and features on innovative public and private companies. Now in its 16th year, the show airs weekly as sponsored programming on Bloomberg Television, Fox Business Network, and digital outlets. With over 2.5 million YouTube subscribers, iconic Times Square billboard presence, and media partnerships across major networks, New to The Street is the go-to outlet for executive storytelling and financial news. The platform also manages NewsOut, a leading video press release syndication service that combines visual content with guaranteed media reach.

