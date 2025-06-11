DJ Coinsilium Group Limited: Exercise of Options

Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN) Coinsilium Group Limited: Exercise of Options 11-Jun-2025 / 16:57 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED ("Coinsilium" or the "Company") Coinsilium Group Limited: Exercise of Options London, UK, 11 June 2025- Coinsilium Group Limited (AQSE: COIN) (OTCQB: CINGF), the Web3 investor, advisor, and venture builder, announces that it has received option exercise notices over 500,000 ordinary shares of no par value ("Ordinary Shares") at an exercise price of 4.25p raising GBP21,250 for the Company. The exercised options are among those announced on 10 November 2023, to an ex-consultant of the Company. Admission Application has been made for the new Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market on or around 17th June 2025 ("Admission"). The new Ordinary Shares will rank pari passu with the existing ordinary shares in issue. Following Admission, the Company's issued share capital will comprise 340,792,589 Ordinary Shares. This number will represent the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules. The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in treasury. The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for this announcement. Coinsilium Group Limited +350 2000 8223 Malcolm Palle, Executive Chairman +44 (0) 7785 381 089 Eddy Travia, Chief Executive www.coinsilium.com Peterhouse Capital Limited +44 (0) 207 469 0930 (AQUIS Growth Market Corporate Adviser and Corporate Broker) SI Capital Limited (Joint Broker) Nick Emerson +44 (0) 1483 413 500 Oberon Capital (Joint Broker) Nick Lovering, Adam Pollock +4420 3179 5300 OAK Securities (Joint Broker) Tel. +44 (0)20 3973 3678 Damion Carruel, Calvin Man

Coinsilium is an investor, advisor and venture builder at the forefront of Web3 convergence. The Company invests in and accelerates Web3 and AI-powered technology start-ups whilst supporting their development and commercialisation.

Coinsilium also provides strategic advisory services to start-ups looking to issue tokens through token generation events. Coinsilium's wholly owned subsidiary, Coinsilium (Gibraltar) Limited, serves as the Company's operational hub in Gibraltar.

In 2025, the Company launched Forza Gibraltar Limited, its wholly owned Gibraltar-based subsidiary focused on accumulating and holding Bitcoin.

In 2015, Coinsilium became the first blockchain company to IPO. Coinsilium shares are traded on the AQSE Growth Market in London, under the ticker symbol "COIN", and on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States under the ticker symbol "CINGF".

For more information, visit: https://www.coinsilium.com/

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

