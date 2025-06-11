Anzeige
Mittwoch, 11.06.2025
Antimon-Trio in den USA: NevGold, Perpetua und UAMY läuten Boom der kritischen Rohstoffe ein
WKN: A0M32L | ISIN: CNE000000R36
PR Newswire
11.06.2025 19:06 Uhr
102 Leser
iChongqing: Changan Sets Sights on 10 European Countries by End-2025

CHONGQING, China, June 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from iChongqing: On June 7, the 2025 Chongqing International Auto Exhibition opened, with European media traveling to China to attend the event and visit Chinese automotive giant Changan Automobile.

European media saw Changan's latest models and technologies at the Auto Chongqing 2025, visited Intelligent Digital Factory of Changan and its global R&D center.

On June 6, the European media visited the final assembly workshop of Changan Automobile's Intelligent Digital Factory. (Photo/Changan)

In the final assembly workshop, European visitors were impressed by the robotic precision of Changan's production line. Polish influencer Grzegorz Konieczny praised the factory's high level of automation, while during the highly anticipated test drive session, Italian vlogger Michele Ponte found the models comfortable and believed the larger one would appeal to the U.S. market.

European media explored Changan's latest models and automotive technologies respectively at the global R&D center and Changan's laboratories.

In addition to the factory tour and test drive activities, the European media also had face-to-face discussions with Chairman, ChangAn Automobile, Zhu Huarong, two Executive Vice Presidents - Li Mingcai, and Wang Xiaofei and Vice President Klaus Zyciora.

During the discussion, Zhu addressed that Changan have always held deep respect for the European market and there are many brands which are all excellent peers that Chinese automakers, including Changan, look up to. To him, Europe is the most important market right now.

On June 7, at Auto Chongqing 2025, the European media had face-to-face discussions with senior executives of Changan Automobile. (Photo/Changan)

Changan is accelerating its European roadmap. Zhu outlined the company's three-pronged strategy for 2025: product strategy and expansion targets.

Zhu emphasized that Changan will focus on a selective product strategy, prioritizing a few high-volume models: the CHANGAN DEEPAL S07 and S05 in 2025. The company will start in Norway, expand to key European markets, and aims to enter 10 countries with nearly 200 dealers by year-end.

Li added that the company is not only focused on BEVs, but is also actively developing PHEVs to meet broader consumer demands across Europe. He confirmed that models will begin entering the European market in Q3 2025.

European media showed cautious optimism about Changan's prospects. German journalist Walther Wuttke stressed the importance of dealer networks and persistence, noting Changan's strong design and quality. Greek importer Aggelos Stefanopoulos called Chinese EVs like Changan game-changers, praising their comfort and alignment with European tastes. Michael Georgiadis, General Manager GOCAR.gr and GOCAR Magazine, highlighted Changan's design, tech, and value, adding that European familiarity with Chinese tech builds trust.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2708862/Image1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2708863/Image2.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/changan-sets-sights-on-10-european-countries-by-end-2025-302479294.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
