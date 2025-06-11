Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 11, 2025) - CaNickel Mining Limited (TSXV: CML) ("CaNickel" or the "Company") announces that, further to its press release on May 7, 2025, shareholders have approved all resolutions put forth at the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting ("AGSM"), which was held in Vancouver, BC, on June 11, 2025. This included the passing of an Ordinary Resolution, by a majority of the minority shareholders of the Company, authorizing the voluntary delisting of the Company's common shares from the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"). The Company expects the delisting to occur at the close of business on Thursday, June 26, 2025, subject to final TSXV approval.

At the AGSM, a total of 29,212,122 common shares were represented by proxy, representing 77.86% of the Company's outstanding common shares. The final voting results of the meeting are set out below.

Election of Directors

Shareholders have elected Wenfeng Liu, Shirley Anthony and James Dai to serve as directors until the next annual meeting of shareholders, or until their respective successors are elected or appointed. Myles Gao, Lorne Waldman, Kevin Zhu and Weiliang Wang did not stand for renomination to the Board. The Company extends its sincere gratitude to all outgoing directors for their invaluable contributions and wishes them continued success in their current and future endeavors.

The table below sets forth the vote of the shareholders at the AGSM with respect to the election of directors:

Nominee For Abstained Wenfeng Liu 99.842% 0.158% Shirley Anthony 99.817% 0.183% James Dai 99.809% 0.191%

Appointment of Auditor

Shareholders have approved the appointment of Baker Tilly WM LLP as auditor of the Company to hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders at such remuneration as may be fixed by the directors of the company. The table below sets forth the vote of the shareholders at the AGSM with respect to the appointment of the auditor:

Appointment of Auditor For Abstained Baker Tilly WM LLP 99.960% 0.040%

Voluntary TSX Venture Exchange Delisting

An ordinary resolution has been approved by a majority of the minority shareholders of the Company authorizing the voluntary delisting of the Company's common shares from the TSXV.

Excluding directors, officers, promoters, and shareholders holding 10% or more of the Company's common shares and their Associates and Affiliates ("Non-Arm's Length Parties" as defined in TSXV Policy 1.1.), a total of 15,043,782 shares were voted by disinterested shareholders on the resolution and the table below sets forth the voting results:

Ordinary Resolution For Against Approval of Voluntary Delisting from the TSXV 99.588% 0.412%

Under TSXV policies, delisting of a listed company when the company does not have an alternative public market requires majority of minority approval, meaning that directors, officers, promoters, and shareholders holding 10% or more of the Company's common shares and Non-Arm's Length Parties were not permitted to vote. Also excluded from the vote were King Place Enterprises Limited, which holds 11,517,653 shares, as well as its affiliate company, Hebei Wenfeng Industrial Group, which holds 2,587,500 shares. The total number of shares that were excluded from voting on the resolution was 14,105,153, representing 37.6% of the total number of shares outstanding.

With the passing of the resolution, along with Board approval of the delisting on April 22, 2025, the Company will proceed to finalize the process of voluntarily delisting from the TSXV. The delisting is expected to occur at the close of business on Thursday, June 26, 2025, subject to final TSXV approval.

The Company will remain a reporting issuer in Canada and will continue to comply with its continuous disclosure obligations under applicable securities laws.

ABOUT CANICKEL

CaNickel Mining Limited is a Canadian junior mining company that currently owns the Bucko Lake Mine, currently on care and maintenance, near Wabowden, Manitoba. From 2009 to 2012, nearly 450,000 tonnes of mineralized material were mined to produce 6.9 million pounds of nickel before the mine was put on care and maintenance due to low nickel prices.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/255273

SOURCE: CaNickel Mining Limited