

REDWOOD SHORES (dpa-AFX) - Oracle Corp. (ORCL) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $3.427 billion, or $1.19 per share. This compares with $3.143 billion, or $1.11 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Oracle Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $4.881 billion or $1.70 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 11.3% to $15.903 billion from $14.287 billion last year.



Oracle Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $3.427 Bln. vs. $3.143 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.19 vs. $1.11 last year. -Revenue: $15.903 Bln vs. $14.287 Bln last year.



