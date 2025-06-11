

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Google has launched a new round of voluntary buyout offers to employees across several key departments including Knowledge & Information, central engineering, marketing, research, and communications in a continued effort to streamline its workforce and control costs.



The move comes as the company awaits a federal court ruling that could force a breakup of parts of its business over antitrust violations.



While the exact number of affected employees remains undisclosed, the initiative follows similar buyout programs introduced earlier this year in Google's hardware, human resources, legal, and finance teams. These programs offer U.S.-based employees severance packages reportedly including up to 14 weeks of salary, plus an additional week for each year of service.



Nick Fox, who took over leadership of the 20,000 employee K&I unit following an October reorganization, addressed the latest round in a memo to staff. He encouraged those who feel misaligned with the company's direction or who are struggling to meet expectations to consider the voluntary exit.



However, he urged engaged and high-performing employees to remain, stating: 'If you're energized by our mission and performing well, I sincerely hope you stay.'



A Google spokesperson confirmed that the company is also enforcing a hybrid work policy for remote employees living within 50 miles of a physical office, requiring in-person attendance several days a week to promote greater collaboration.



The renewed emphasis on workforce optimization aligns with finance chief Anat Ashkenazi's push for cost discipline as Google accelerates investments in artificial intelligence infrastructure. Internally, the company is also refocusing training initiatives to prioritize practical AI skills over nonessential development programs.



Google's preference for voluntary buyouts reflects lessons learned from the controversial January 2023 layoffs, when 12,000 employees roughly 6% of its global workforce were abruptly dismissed. The sudden nature of those cuts, which affected even top performers and employees on leave, drew sharp criticism and damaged employee morale. This time, internal feedback has been more supportive, with some staff expressing appreciation for the more humane approach.



The buyout announcements come at a critical juncture for Google. A U.S. federal judge is expected to rule by Labor Day on proposed remedies after the company's search engine was found to be in violation of antitrust laws. Remedies could include prohibiting Google from paying over $26 billion annually to secure default search status on other platforms, as well as a potential divestiture of its Chrome browser. A separate case regarding its dominance in digital advertising is also underway.



As Google seeks to align its organizational structure with its strategic priority particularly in artificial intelligence it continues to trim costs while navigating one of the most consequential regulatory battles in its history.



